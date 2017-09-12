Epson EX-Series and VS-Series Projectors

- Epson has announced their next-generation EX-Series and VS-Series portable projectors for SMBs. The Pro EX9220, Pro EX9210, EX5260, and VS355, VS350, and VS250 feature, according to Epson, “big, bright imagery, and enable fast setup, plus quick connectivity to present compelling presentations.”
- The high-end Pro EX9220 model is Full HD and equipped with Miracast for wireless screen mirroring from a smartphone, tablet or streaming device. All models include flexible positioning with vertical and horizontal keystone options, and deliver long lamp life.
- Epson projectors feature 3LCD, 3-chip technology that Epson says is “up to 3x Higher Color Brightness1 and up to 3x Wider Color Gamut2 than competitive DLP projectors – delivering remarkable color accuracy with true-to-life color even in well-lit offices and conference rooms.”
- EX-Series
- The Epson EX-series portable wireless projectors boast enhanced features and comprehensive connectivity for the latest devices. Ranging from XGA to WUXGA Full HD resolution, the super bright, EX-Series projectors support MHL®3 and HDMI – allowing users to quickly display presentations from laptops, tablets and smartphones. In addition, the Pro EX9220 and EX5260 models provide 3,600 lumens of color brightness and 3,600 lumens of white brightness4, and more accurate, vivid colors. The Pro EX9210 offers 3,400 lumens of color brightness and 3,400 lumens of white brightness4.
- VS-Series
- The affordable VS-Series portable projectors are lightweight and easy to setup – perfect for everyday business presentations. The VS-series also support standard HDMI digital connectivity, for compatibility with laptops and media players. The VS355 and VS350 models provide 3,300 lumens of color brightness and 3,300 lumens of white brightness4 while the VS250 offers 3,200 lumens of color brightness and 3,200 lumens of white brightness4.
