Illuminating—What to Know about the New Martin Professional Projection Fixture

HARMAN Professional Solutions recently introduced its Martin Exterior Projection Pro Compact, an outdoor image projector designed to inspire creativity and versatility across a diverse range of architectural, façade, and landscape applications.

Featuring a modular design with 11 configurable options and up to four layers of effects, including precise façade framing, the fixture offers a broad spectrum of creative possibilities while minimizing complexity and cost. Its compact footprint and lightweight design facilitate pole mounting and seamless integration into various setups, delivering multiple application possibilities. The fixture’s sleek, professional appearance ensures it blends effortlessly into any environment.

[TGL Playoffs: Technology at the Tee]

(Image credit: Martin Professional)

The built-in zoom system enables precision adjustment of the projection angle from 15-45 degrees, supported by an ultra-efficient optical system that consistently delivers 4,400 lumens across the entire zoom range. Engineered for maximum energy efficiency, the fixture includes a dedicated hibernation power mode, activated through the DMX control channel, significantly reducing power consumption when not in use.

Engineered to meet stringent environmental standards, the fixture reduces its carbon footprint through its efficient optical system, FSC-certified packaging, and full repairability. Designed for permanent outdoor installations, it is fully outdoor-rated to withstand a wide range of conditions.

['Visually Absorbable' Information Delivery]

“We designed Exterior Projection Pro Compact to empower lighting designers to fully realize their creative ambitions without the headache of excessive complexity or cost," said Robert Svensson, product manager of Martin Architectural Lighting. "That’s why we built it—to deliver exceptional outdoor image projection performance and flexibility but to also be incredibly efficient. We are looking forward to seeing the works of art that are inspired from its designs.”