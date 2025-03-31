Illuminating—What to Know about the New Martin Professional Projection Fixture

By ( AV Network ) published

Martin Exterior Projection Pro Compact is designed to inspire creativity and versatility .

The new Martin Professional outdoor lighting fixture beaming a green light and funky design.
(Image credit: Martin Professional)

HARMAN Professional Solutions recently introduced its Martin Exterior Projection Pro Compact, an outdoor image projector designed to inspire creativity and versatility across a diverse range of architectural, façade, and landscape applications.

Featuring a modular design with 11 configurable options and up to four layers of effects, including precise façade framing, the fixture offers a broad spectrum of creative possibilities while minimizing complexity and cost. Its compact footprint and lightweight design facilitate pole mounting and seamless integration into various setups, delivering multiple application possibilities. The fixture’s sleek, professional appearance ensures it blends effortlessly into any environment.

[TGL Playoffs: Technology at the Tee]

The new Martin Professional outdoor lighting fixture beaming a green light and funky design.

(Image credit: Martin Professional)

The built-in zoom system enables precision adjustment of the projection angle from 15-45 degrees, supported by an ultra-efficient optical system that consistently delivers 4,400 lumens across the entire zoom range. Engineered for maximum energy efficiency, the fixture includes a dedicated hibernation power mode, activated through the DMX control channel, significantly reducing power consumption when not in use.

Engineered to meet stringent environmental standards, the fixture reduces its carbon footprint through its efficient optical system, FSC-certified packaging, and full repairability. Designed for permanent outdoor installations, it is fully outdoor-rated to withstand a wide range of conditions.

['Visually Absorbable' Information Delivery]

“We designed Exterior Projection Pro Compact to empower lighting designers to fully realize their creative ambitions without the headache of excessive complexity or cost," said Robert Svensson, product manager of Martin Architectural Lighting. "That’s why we built itto deliver exceptional outdoor image projection performance and flexibility but to also be incredibly efficient. We are looking forward to seeing the works of art that are inspired from its designs.”

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

More about products
A Bluefin all-in-one display with the logo on it.

Carousel Digital Signage Introduces Integration with Bluefin
The new Christie/Dolby Atmos laser projector.

Dolby and Christie Introduce a New Dolby Vision Laser Projection System
The NAB Show logo.

NAB Show 2025 Notebook: 5 Booths to Add to Your Must-See List
See more latest
Most Popular
The NAB Show logo.
NAB Show 2025 Notebook: 5 Booths to Add to Your Must-See List
SCN Pro AV Newsmakers in motion.
Pro AV Newsmakers: Samsung and Logitech Celebrate Five Years of Collaboration and More
David Isola, Director of Global Product Marketing at Black Box
Roadmap 2025: Black Box
For the fourth year, AV Technology has reached out to AV/IT manufacturers representing a cross-section of products and solutions serving corporate, higher education, government, hospitality, retail, and more to gain insight into company roadmaps and trends that could help drive design and purchasing decisions in 2025.
2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT
James Salter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AVer Information USA
Roadmap 2025: AVer Information USA
Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance
Roadmap 2025: HDBaseT Alliance
A Bluefin all-in-one display with the logo on it.
Carousel Digital Signage Introduces Integration with Bluefin
1 SOUND solutions power the new Niagra Parks Power Station.
1 SOUND Helps Niagara Parks Power Station's 'Transformative Journey'
DeMoss Center’s new DiGiCo Quantum225 console.
How DiGiCo Revitalized a Worship and Arts Center
The new Christie/Dolby Atmos laser projector.
Dolby and Christie Introduce a New Dolby Vision Laser Projection System