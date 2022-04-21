Epiphan Connects Videoconferencing, Broadcasts with Microsoft Teams

Epiphan Video, a global leader in video capture, streaming, and recording solutions, announced Epiphan Connect, a cloud-based tool that makes broadcast-quality live streaming more accessible through the convenience and familiarity of Microsoft Teams.

Epiphan Connect enables users to extract Teams participant feeds and bring them into any device or software capable of decoding the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming protocol. Users can display feeds up to 1080p and with isolated audio, mirroring what’s achievable with professional broadcast workflows through the intuitive Epiphan Connect and Teams interfaces.

Professional broadcasts include elements like branded layouts, live switching, and dynamic titles and—all elements necessary for creating compelling content. With Epiphan Connect, these capabilities are now possible through the convenience of Teams.

“These days we’re all aware of the critical role video plays in keeping people engaged and informed, and there’s a growing understanding that quality matters for those outcomes,” said Nic Milani, Epiphan’s vice president of marketing and business development. “We’ve heard from more and more organizations searching for a tool like Epiphan Connect that blends the best of both worlds: the convenience of video conferencing and the quality of professional broadcast.”

“Epiphan Connect unlocks the full Microsoft Teams experience, giving people powerful new options for creating compelling content,” said Aaron Linne, senior program manager, Microsoft Teams for Broadcasters at Microsoft. “In collaboration with Epiphan, we aim to offer an easier, more convenient way to create high-quality live and on-demand content, powered by Teams.”

Achieving professional quality with familiar tools

The rise of hybrid and remote work has brought unprecedented demand for communication and collaboration solutions like Teams. Workers around the world use these platforms daily to connect and collaborate with colleagues and partners and interface with customers.

More and more organizations are using the same tools for one-to-many communications, whether it’s an external broadcast like a webinar or an internal event such as a corporate town hall meeting. The prevalence of these applications has driven demand for a higher quality of output from video conferencing platforms—but without sacrificing the convenience of these tools.

Through a refined and intuitive interface, Epiphan Connect lets users extract as many as eight 1080p video feeds (at 30 frames per second) from any Teams meeting and one screen share. The tool leverages the SRT streaming protocol for end-to-end security and to enable high-quality, low-latency streaming over any given network.

“We saw an opportunity to make broadcast-quality production approachable to a wider audience,” said Milani. “With its robust platform and millions of users, Microsoft Teams was the perfect fit for this. We’re excited for this opportunity to collaborate with Microsoft and deliver on a shared vision.”