Epiphan Adds New Features to Pearl Nano Video Encoder

Epiphan Video, a leader in video capture, streaming, and recording solutions, added H.265/HEVC encoding to its Pearl Nano video encoder, along with the option to upgrade the device with 4K streaming and recording.

These new features add to a product already considered one of the most versatile and user-friendly encoders on the market. With a built-in screen for confidence monitoring and the ability to connect a broad range of sources, Pearl Nano has become the streaming and recording device of choice for AV professionals worldwide.

“This is just our latest effort to bring customers intuitive, innovative, and trusted tools for their video applications,” said Julian Fernandez, director of product marketing at Epiphan. “We’re all about giving customers the products and services they need to thrive today and into the future. Pearl Nano offered a ton of value out of the gate, and the addition of 4K and H.265 make it the clear market leader in its category.”

The new optional 4K feature add-on puts the ultracompact Pearl Nano in a unique position within its price bracket, which is flooded with devices that don’t allow upgrading from 1080p to 4K.

“Often customers will pick up a device that does 1080p thinking it’s all they’ll need,” said Fernandez. “Maybe that’s true today, but what happens when their boss sees a competitor streaming in 4K, and suddenly their own company’s event has to be 4K as well? With Pearl Nano, they don’t have to invest in a whole new system.”

Along with the paid 4K upgrade, the firmware update released added free support for H.265, or High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC). The highly efficient codec reduces file sizes by half compared to standard H.264/Advanced Video Coding (AVC) video compression while achieving the same level of quality. This lets users save storage space and stream with less upload bandwidth, cutting costs and expanding the possibilities of where they can broadcast.

H.265 support is the perfect complement to Pearl Nano’s new 4K capabilities, making 4K video viable for many more customers by halving file sizes and bandwidth use.

A growing number of content delivery networks support H.265 encoding, including YouTube, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Wowza, Dacast, and Brightcove.