DVIGear Adds New Server to DisplayNet Family

The What: DVIGear is introducing the DNS-20, the latest version of DisplayNet Server, which provides the interface layer required to manage and control a DisplayNet system. Compatible with all current DisplayNet endpoints, the DNS-20 leverages the latest SDVoE technology to manage, control and distribute uncompressed AV signals with resolutions of up to 4K /60p over a 10GbE Ethernet network.

The What Else: DisplayNet systems consist of multiple transmitter and receiver endpoints, a 10GbE network switch and a DisplayNet Server which provides the interface layer required to manage and control the entire system. The new DNS-20 is a Small Form Factor (SFF) embedded Linux server. Equipped with a powerful quad-core Intel processor, the DNS-20 delivers exceptional performance with less energy, less heat, and minimal noise. The LCD Display on the front of the DNS-20 displays both system statistics and the IP addresses of the server, making setup simple and straightforward. The unit fits in a 1U rack space, occupying less than a half-rack width, and includes rack mount brackets.

The DisplayNet API Engine is pre-installed on the DNS-20 and supports the use of DisplayNet Manager, a web-based software application for system setup and configuration. DisplayNet Manager includes powerful tools to route signals, configure device settings, build Video Wall configurations, construct MultiViewer layouts and configurations, perform EDID Management, generate and save Scripts and Presets, as well as view and test DisplayNet API commands. Both DisplayNet Manager and the DisplayNet API include rapid application deployment features that are designed to facilitate the use of third-party control systems and enable DisplayNet to be quickly and easily integrated into a wide range of professional AV applications and workflows.

The Bottom Line: The DNS-20 serves as the cornerstone of the DisplayNet AV-over IP distribution platform by providing system integrators with outstanding value, ease of installation, flexible control options and robust network security.