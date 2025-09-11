Download Now: The Integration Guide to Dante-Enabled AV

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to Dante-Enabled AV.

Dante: Under Control

Dante offers different tools to solve more complex control needs. Audinate’s Jim Kidwell provides a primer on the differences between Dante Controller, Dante Director, and Dante Domain Manager to help you find the right solution for your next Pro AV install.

At Issue

Industry experts from ADTECHNO, AJA Video Systems, Audio-Technica, and Cobalt Digital discuss the most compelling selling points for a Dante-based networked solution.

Download the Integration Guide to Dante-Enabled AV.

Read the September issue of Systems Contractor News.