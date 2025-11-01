Installations, Award-Winners, and New Technologies: Get Your SCN November Issue

(Image credit: Future)

Drum roll please. Get your copy of the November SCN Issue today.

Before we welcome the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators in December, we take a look back at some of the best that was in 2025. It starts with our annual Installation Showcase, looking at 10 installs in North America that caught our eye. Then, help us celebrate a dozen products that earned Pro AV Best in Market 2025 honors.

Also this month, you'll see:

CEO Valerie Parker of the Parker Group talks changes in the multiview game.

New technologies and installation strategies that are helping to cool down today's LED deployments.

New cybersecurity strategies for Pro AV.

Making an impact for a sustainable future.

And tech perspectives from David J. Danto.

