Digital Signage Innovations to Light Up InfoComm 2025

InfoComm 2025 will explore how digital signage solutions transform communication strategies, engage audiences, and deliver impactful messages when the show begins in June. The InfoComm trade show floor will feature more than 200 digital signage solution providers, such as Barco, LG, Panasonic, and Sony. In addition, more than 30 sessions exploring trends in digital signage will take place throughout the week led by experts and end users, including representatives from the Dallas Cowboys.

“Digital signage represented $41.4 billion of pro AV revenue globally in 2024 and is forecast to grow by 5.7% through 2029, according to AVIXA’s Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA),” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “At InfoComm, the digital signage channel, from manufacturers to systems integrators, will gather to discuss the latest opportunities, challenges, and trends for this growing solution.”

InfoComm attendees can join the session “ Sustainable Strategies for Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Digital Signage ” on Tuesday, June 10, and receive practical advice with real-world examples on achieving sustainable outcomes. Speakers from AVI-SPL, Kibo121, Legrand AV, and Zenova will examine the entire ecosystem in an insightful discussion, leaving attendees with an actionable roadmap to implement responsible digital signage.

On Wednesday, June 11 the “ Market Insights Breakfast: Digital Signage ” will explore how advancements in AI, cybersecurity, managed services, and sustainability are reshaping the digital signage landscape. The breakfast will be hosted by Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker from Invidis Consulting.

Also on Wednesday, a panel of industry leaders will discuss the impact new-age digital displays and integrated data systems in stadiums can have on the fan experience. Panelists from the Dallas Cowboys, LG, and SAVI iQ, will explore how dvLED and other advanced display technologies are transforming stadium environments, creating new operational efficiencies, and unlocking new revenue opportunities for venue owners.

The Digital Signage Federation will present the session “ Revolutionizing Retail Operations With Digital Signage: Enhancing Efficiency and Employee Engagement ” on Thursday, June 12, to highlight how digital signage can transform internal operations. Attendees will learn how to leverage digital signage in warehouses and manufacturing floors, as well as back-of-house communications to drive performance and achieve measurable business results.

On Friday, June 13, The Digital Signage Federation will also present “ Mastering Digital Signage Deployment: Navigating Supply Chain and Logistics for Seamless Execution .” This session will empower attendees to streamline every phase of their digital signage deployment. Speakers will discuss methods for maintaining quality across multiple locations while managing the complexities and logistical challenges of the supply chain.

On Thursday at the Technology Innovation Stage (Booth 2461), the session “ Trend Forecast: Digital Signage ” will explore how cutting-edge, AI-driven technologies are transforming user interactions and setting a new standard for digital engagement.