C2G Introduces Performance Series Active HDMI Cables

C2G is now offering a complete portfolio of C2G Performance Series Ultra Flexible Active High Speed HDMI Cables. Available in a variety of lengths from 12 feet to 50 feet, these active HDMI cables amplify the signal from the source, to send it over longer distances without degrading the signal. With active HDMI cables, the signal runs in only one direction, so C2G provides distinct, clearly labeled source and display ends (with an additional tag on the source end) to remove any chance of confusion.

The line of cables extends HDMI 2.0 audio and video signals up to 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) at 60 Hz, connecting computers to projectors and monitors, AV presentation furniture or in-wall applications requiring high-speed HDMI features. These fully functional, high-bandwidth cables also support Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands for control of consumer electronics devices through a single control point, and support connectivity to HDBaseT for long-distance extension of signals over Cat5. C2G’s Ultra Flexible Active HDMI Cables provide higher quality video for viewing screen content in conference rooms, classrooms, houses of worship, and a wide range of other commercial installations.

In addition, the cables feature commercial-grade connectors with compact over-molding that requires less space as well as integrated finger grips on the top, bottom, and sides for easy insertion and removal. The gripping connector shell has two times greater port retention to keep devices connected securely; a CMG/FT4-rated jacket lets users safely run the cable inside a wall for a clutter-free look; and gold-plated connectors offer better shielding, increased electrical conductivity, and durability.

Most importantly, this fully functional, high-bandwidth active cable is backed by a lifetime warranty rather than the 1-3 years that is common in the industry.