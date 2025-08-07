SCT Unveils the First Adapter to Combine HDMI and USB

Sound Control Technologies has released its USB-AMV adapter. This compact signal converter merges HDMI video and USB into a single USB-C connection with DisplayPort Alt Mode and audio support.

With the rise of USB-C and DP Alt Mode in devices such as Cisco’s Codec EQ and Room Bar Pro, Neat Bar Gen 2, Logitech MeetUp 2, and others, AV and IT teams are running into a common challenge: how to connect legacy two-cable HDMI/USB systems to these new single-port, USB-C devices. Most extension kits and tabletop interfaces weren’t designed with DP Alt Mode in mind, leading to compromises in performance or functionality.

“There’s a growing disconnect between what today’s video bars need and what most AV systems can deliver,” said David Neaderland, founder, president, and CEO of Sound Control Technologies. “The USB-AMV bridges that gap—giving customers a clean, reliable way to connect legacy systems to modern USB-C devices without ripping out their existing infrastructure.”

While most modern laptops already support DP Alt Mode over USB-C, AV endpoints have lagged behind due to high development costs and limited compatibility. SCT’s USB-AMV helps close that gap, by providing a clean, reliable way to interface with these devices using existing HDMI and USB sources – ideal for BYOD and BYOM environments.

The USB-AMV merges HDMI and USB into one uncompressed USB-C DP Alt Mode output while supporting full-bandwidth AV signal transfer with uncompressed video and audio. It was designed as a compact, plug-and-play solution, requiring no programming or external power, and is compatible with a wide range of DP Alt Mode-capable codecs and video bars.