Barco Selects Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform for Future ClickShare Innovations

At InfoComm 2024, Barco unveiled that it will leverage the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform for its next-generation ClickShare solutions. This operating system has built-in security as well as IT-friendly and enterprise-grade functionalities, allowing the Barco team to focus even more on ClickShare’s simplicity and user experience.

This Android-based platform is designed to enable device manufacturers and software developers to deliver innovative solutions, backed by Microsoft's reputation for security, trust, and management.

“ClickShare remains focused on bringing a simple, premium experience to meeting spaces. We will continue to create innovative experiences, while leveraging Microsoft’s expertise in security, manageability, and AI capabilities," said Jan van Houtte, EVP meeting experience at Barco. "We are pleased to accelerate our defined partnership with Microsoft, expanding beyond ClickShare’s integration with Shared Spaces.”

ClickShare Conference enables users to start videocalls from their own laptop with their preferred videoconferencing platforms, using the audio and video equipment of the meeting room.

“Microsoft and Barco share a common emphasis on designing solutions with enhanced privacy, accessibility, and manageability excellence,” said Juha Kuosmanen, head of MDEP at Microsoft. “We are proud to welcome Barco, a leading player in the BYOD rooms, to the Microsoft Development Ecosystem Platform community. We are confident that its future developments will be a catalyst for their continuous success.”