COTE Las Vegas Elevates the Guest Experience through Sound... 1 SOUND That Is

COTE is a Korean steakhouse located in the the Venetian Las Vegas that shifts effortlessly from refined dining to high-energy nightlife. With multiple rooms, private spaces, and a DJ-driven atmosphere later in the evening, the venue required an audio system capable of delivering clarity, impact, and flexibility—without compromising the design-forward aesthetic of the restaurant. Working with National Technology Associates (NTA), COTE implemented a 1 SOUND system tailored to each area of the venue, balancing enhanced performance with visual discretion.

[ISE 2026 Product Watch: Listen Up—A MASSIVELY UPDATED LIST of Audio Solutions in Barcelona]

In the main space, two Contour CT212 loudspeakers serve as the primary mains, providing clear, controlled sound that anchors the room. To extend coverage throughout the space, Contour CT28 loudspeakers are mounted discreetly in the ceiling using Horizontal Mounting Brackets. With their medium-to-far throw capabilities, the CT28s are well-suited for the scale of the space—delivering even coverage during dinner service while providing the necessary SPL when the atmosphere shifts to a more energetic, DJ-driven environment at night.

Low-frequency support is handled subtly through SUB10 subwoofers recessed directly into the banquettes. This approach allows the system to deliver impactful bass without introducing visual clutter, preserving the clean lines and refined interior design while maintaining the energy expected in a Las Vegas restaurant.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

COTE’s private spaces were designed with the same attention to detail. In a private bar room, four Level L35 loudspeakers are ceiling-mounted and flush to the surface, offering wide dispersion directly beneath the speaker while remaining nearly invisible. Their discreet form factor makes them an ideal solution for intimate environments where aesthetics matter just as much as sound quality.

The steakhouse also features a private karaoke room outfitted with four custom wood-stained Contour loudspeakers. Developed in collaboration with Rockwell Design Group and 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop, the finish was carefully matched to the room’s interior, allowing the audio system to blend seamlessly into the design while still delivering the power and clarity needed for an immersive karaoke experience.

On the second floor, two Cannon C8 loudspeakers are positioned behind the VIP area near the DJ booth, reinforcing the sound where energy and presence are most critical while maintaining control in the surrounding spaces.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By tailoring each loudspeaker choice to the function and feel of each room, COTE achieved a cohesive audio experience that supports both daytime dining and nighttime entertainment—without compromising design, clarity, or impact.