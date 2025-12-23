Two Very Different Installations, Same Displays. Daktronics Lights Up the Classroom and Ballpark

Daktronics displays are used in some of the biggest and well-known ballparks across the United States. From college football game day to minor-league stadiums, you can find the display giant seemingly everywhere. While that trend continues for the 2025-26 seasons, Daktronics is also lighting up high schools.

Check out a pair of recent Daktronics installations below.

A High-Resolution View Comes to Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics in conjunction with Pro AV Systems, manufactured and installed a dvLED display for the Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School in New Bedford, MA. The display was installed over the summer months and was switched on ahead of the school year beginning this fall.

“When Greater New Bedford asked us for a solution that would boost student engagement and immediately draw attention to their school messaging, we knew Daktronics was the ideal choice,” said Mary Finn, education channel manager for Pro AV Systems. “Their products deliver not only exceptional quality but also the engineering expertise, reliable support and proven performance our customers expect. It’s the perfect combination of value and capability in one comprehensive package.”

The display features Daktronics’ latest innovation in dvLED with its COB (Chip On Board) offering. It measures 11x20 feet with a tight 1.5mm pixel spacing for higher resolution imagery. The technology is a robust offering that limits the ability to damage the display by incidental touch and installation.

Located in the main hallway and atrium area of the school, the display has mass appeal to students throughout the school day and in between class periods. It can be used to deliver relevant school updates, share news items, and other special messaging as needed.

The Home of the College World Series Installs Dive New LED Displays

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Charles Schwab Field Omaha, home of the College World Series, installed five LED displays at the ballpark in Nebraska. The installation, including matching outfield displays, a ribbon display, and a double-sided marquee display, was completed in the fall of 2025.

Gracing left field and right field at the ballpark are two new outfield displays. Each display measures approximately 43.5x60 feet and are capable of variable content zoning to share a mixture of live video, instant replays, statistics, game information, graphics, animations, sponsorship messages, and more.

“Baseball is the great American pastime; thousands of people travel to Omaha each year to watch college baseball’s best compete for a national championship,” said Matt Warnke, Daktronics sales representative. “The addition of all the new display technology, including a second video display in left field and the new ribbon display, will help enhance an already great game-day atmosphere. We are excited to be a small part of the fan experience and look forward to seeing these displays enhance the College World Series and Charles Schwab Field.”

Along the seating fascia, a long, narrow ribbon display was installed to share additional statistics, graphics and sponsorship messages throughout events. It measures nearly 4x822 feet. Welcoming fans to the ballpark and keeping them informed of future events, a double-sided marquee display was installed outside the venue. On each side of the marquee, a display measures nearly 12x20 feet to capture audiences’ attention and engage them before, during and after every event.

The outfield video displays and ribbon board feature 10mm pixel spacings, while the marquee displays feature 8mm pixel spacings. All of these displays feature environmental protection to ensure they operate as expected in the Nebraska outdoors. Daktronics is also including a complete Show Control solution.