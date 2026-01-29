Watch Sagebrush Church Aurally Transform Its Worship Center

Sagebrush Church, located in Albuquerque, NM, is a full campus with a Worship Center seating 2,000–3,000 people in a theater-style layout. With full bands, weekly services, events, and live-streamed productions, clear and consistent audio is essential for every service. Despite investing in LED video walls and lighting, their existing sound system had reached its limit. 1 SOUND had the answer.

[Worship and the Spoken Word]

The team’s approach changed after their experience with 1 SOUND Tower Systems elsewhere on campus. Each Tower System combined three Tower LCC44s stacked on a horizontally deployed CSUB610, positioned just 11 inches from the wall. The 1 SOUND team worked closely with Sagebrush to troubleshoot the current setup before exploring a full redesign. The final design uses six CT212 flown as main left, center, right clusters, seven CT28s as delay fills, and six SUB2112 subs near the stage to provide controlled low-end energy without muddying the mix. Eight Cannon C8i loudspeakers mounted along the front edge of the stage deliver the energy and clarity needed for the first rows, matching the presence of the Contours and ensuring every seat has the same experience. Powersoft Unica amplifiers power the system, giving precise control over every element.

For Sagebrush Church, this project wasn’t just about equipment—it was about partnership. With even coverage, controlled low end, and unmatched clarity, Sagebrush Church now has an audio system that fully supports the scale, energy, and impact of its worship experience.

Get all the details in the video case study below!

Sagebrush Church Worship Center Audio Design Case Study - YouTube Watch On