Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Charmaine Torruella

Charmaine Torruella, Senior Account Manager, Media Solutions B2B at LG Electronics USA

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I’ve been in the AV and IT industry since 1998, beginning my career in telecommunications and Internet services. Early on, I supported clients with a range of network and IT solutions, including Microsoft OCS/Lync, Adobe Connect, Webex, SIP enablement, and LAN services.

As the market shifted during the 2008 to 2010 financial crisis—and business travel declined—organizations began investing heavily in video conferencing and collaborative meeting spaces. Recognizing this industry transformation, I pivoted into the AV integration space in 2010. I quickly upskilled in AV technologies, system design, and integration workflows to help my clients modernize their meeting environments and deploy reliable conferencing solutions across their workplaces.

This combination of IT, networking, unified communications, and AV expertise has shaped my career and positioned me to guide clients through evolving workplace technology trends for more than two decades.

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What is your role at your organization? Fast forward to today—my role at LG Electronics is focused on supporting Fortune 500 organizations with their enterprise‑wide commercial display strategies. As a Senior Account Manager, I work closely with corporate end users to deliver integrated visual communication solutions that enhance how their employees, visitors, and partners engage with their environment.

My scope extends well beyond traditional conference room displays. I help organizations design and implement comprehensive visual ecosystems—from the parking lot and exterior signage all the way into lobbies, collaboration spaces, boardrooms, command centers, and experiential environments. In the post‑pandemic workplace, these solutions play a critical role in attracting employees back onsite, improving information flow, and strengthening company culture.

Today’s enterprise customers are looking to create more engaging, intuitive, and informative spaces. Digital signage, interactive displays, DVLED video walls, and immersive experience technologies allow them to communicate organizational history, capabilities, goals, and philanthropic initiatives—without relying on outdated pamphlets or static materials. My role is to guide clients through these transformations and help them leverage LG’s technology portfolio to enhance collaboration, storytelling, and operational efficiency across every level of the business.

What do you most like about your role in the industry? What I enjoy most about my career in the AV and IT industry is the ability to stay deeply connected with the end‑user clients I’ve supported over the past 25+ years. Whether they are long‑standing relationships or new partnerships, these conversations allow us to share insights, exchange ideas, and discuss emerging trends across the evolving technology landscape. It’s rewarding to collaborate with people who truly understand the complexity of this industry, something that isn’t always recognized in my personal circles, where AV is often misunderstood, and IT feels more familiar.

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I take pride in being part of a community where continuous knowledge‑sharing is the norm, and where my experience across hundreds of corporations and environments has real value. These relationships—and the trust built over nearly three decades—motivate me to keep growing and contributing.

I also enjoy the opportunities my role provides to engage with industry publications and thought‑leaders, contributing perspectives that help shape conversations around technology, collaboration, and workplace transformation.

Beyond the corporate world, I am particularly proud of the volunteer work I do with school systems in the New York City and tri‑state area. Being able to give back, share my knowledge, and help inspire the next generation of technical talent is deeply fulfilling. Guiding students who are interested in dynamic, creative, and impactful career paths reminds me why this field continues to energize me.

At its core, what I love most about my role is the dynamic nature of the AV/IT industry—every day brings new challenges, new technologies, and new opportunities to make an impact.

You've been a strong advocate for women and diversity. Why is this important to you? I’ve been a strong advocate for women and diversity in the AV and IT industry because it’s essential that the next generation of talent sees not only a path into this field, but a future within it. I want women and diverse professionals to recognize the extraordinary opportunities available to them, and to understand that this industry is full of innovation, creativity, and impact.

Our field has produced some of the most remarkable digital experiences in the world—from immersive environments to groundbreaking installations like The Sphere in Las Vegas—and these accomplishments show what’s possible when diverse perspectives come together. We have the power to shape how people communicate, collaborate, and experience technology on a global scale, and I want emerging talent to see that power in themselves.

My message is simple: you belong here, and you can achieve more than you imagine. The pathway does not require an expensive education; it requires curiosity, connection, and access to the right mentors. I make it a priority to help those entering the field connect with supportive networks and leaders who can guide them, because mentorship and representation are critical to building a more inclusive and innovative industry.

Do you have any advice for young women entering our industry? My advice to young women entering this industry is simple: do not let the technical side intimidate you. Don’t limit yourself to surface‑level knowledge or stay only within the “safe” areas of the business. Take the initiative to learn the technology in depth. Ask questions. Sit with the engineers. Ask them to break things down and guide you through the concepts—most of them are more than willing to help when you show genuine curiosity.

It’s important that women in this field are not viewed as figureheads or just the “face” of the industry. We belong here as strategic thinkers, creative contributors, and technical experts. We need more women who understand system architecture, networks, AV workflows, UC platforms, DVLED technology, and the engineering behind these solutions—not because they must become engineers, but because deep understanding creates influence, credibility, and career mobility.

I want young women to see themselves as:

Technology consultants

Solutions strategists

Technical liaisons

Systems thinkers

Creators and innovators

Engineers, if that’s the path they choose—because we need more of that too

You don’t have to code or design circuits to have a powerful voice in this industry—but you do need to understand the technology well enough to guide clients, shape solutions, and contribute to the conversation.

This industry thrives on innovation, creativity, and diverse perspectives. Women belong in every part of that evolution—and the more technical knowledge you build, the more doors will open for you.

Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.