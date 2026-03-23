Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Althea Ricketts

Althea Ricketts, Vice President, Corporate Initiatives, Shure

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I’ve been in the AV industry for over 40 years. I started my career in what we old-timers used to call the MI industry. I was living in Jamaica, managing artists, and was propelled into the ProAV business via artist management.

What is your role at your organization? I just celebrated my 34-year anniversary with Shure. Time truly flies when you’re having fun—and it’s been a really fun ride.

For the majority of my time at Shure (about 25 of those 34 years), I worked in Global Marketing & Sales. I’ve been responsible for everything from customer service, service repair, business analytics, corporate strategy, process optimization, and program management.

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About nine years ago, my focus shifted to enterprise-wide initiatives, like working directly with our CEO to create our sustainability strategy and our Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Access strategy. I’m also responsible for our Program Management Office, which governs our enterprise-wide projects.

What do you most like about your role in the industry? Paying it forward. Mentoring is a big part of what I love. I enjoy sharing the knowledge I’ve gained—and continue to gain—with new entrants in the industry. I regularly mentor five or six AV associates, and I learn something new every day!

You have been at Shure for a long time! How has your role there evolved? I can speak of my 34-year evolution at Shure for hours, but for me, my evolution starts with being able to show up at Shure as my authentic self.

Over the years, I’ve been able to gain skills across a broad spectrum of the organization. This has allowed me to have a ‘global” perspective—before “global” became a buzzword—and to bring a different perspective to the table.

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As a woman in this male-dominated industry, Shure has allowed me to not only grow in my career but also share my journey with other women and be an example of the possible. I now sit on the Executive Staff of Shure, and I’m proud to be an example of “the possible” for women in this industry.

You're a strong advocate for women in AV/IT. Why is this important to you? As I think about transitioning toward retirement, my joy and value come from paying it forward. WAVIT encapsulates my passion to do this.

When I joined as a board member four years ago, I wanted to help build a place where women in our industry could find community and resources to aid their journey.

As President for the last year, my goal is to continue to craft this place for women and our allies, where we can all grow and learn.

Do you have any advice for young women entering our industry? Find a mentor and an ally! There are so many incredible women and allies to learn from—find one, learn, and grow. We are a strong force in the ProAV world, and our impact will keep growing.

Please share something about yourself that would help our audience understand a bit more about you. I am Jamaican, and a hockey mom. My son was an all-state hockey player—imagine that combo.

I show up with diversity of thought and a loud voice. Sometimes that’s intimidating to some, but my mantra is: “I’m not intimidating…you’re intimidated.”

I was taught by some fierce women and some awesome mentors that the key to this journey in life is finding a path to protecting your peace—whatever that means to you. I honor those teachings and protect my peace every day.

For me, as it relates to what I do, that means protecting the path for women in this industry.

Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.