Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Linda Jerrett

Linda Jerrett, Executive Director, Learning & Event Technology Services + Strategic Initiatives at Boston University

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I’ve been in AV/IT for about 15 years, after spending the previous 15 years in IT client services. I moved into AV as it converged with IT and helped re‑establish, mature, and grow the AV/IT organization at Boston University. Today, our operation spans design engineering, field engineering (installation and repair), live event support for internal and external clients, and direct classroom support for faculty and students.

What is your role at your organization? I serve as the Executive Director of Learning & Event Technology Services (LETS) + Strategic Initiatives. LETS functions as Boston University’s internal AV integrator, but is also so much more. We advocate for technology refreshes, represent clients in discussions they don’t have access to, and consider serviceability and event requirements a primary space user may not consider. I support strategic initiatives for the division LETS, a part of Technology Experience & Community, and get to help move large projects forward. At the core, my role is supporting the exceptional team we’ve built and making sure they have what they need to deliver their expertise at the highest level.

I oversee our operations and continuous improvement efforts, working closely with our leadership team to guide strategy and execution. Together, the LETS group acts as the escalation point for AV/IT issues across the university and serves as advocates for our clients, always focused on creating the best possible user experience.

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How has your role evolved, and how did AV become a part of your domain? My role evolved during a period of major transformation in IT. I had managed several different areas, often stepping in to stabilize operations, implement improvements, and then move on to the next challenge. When Classroom Support and Media Support Services were brought into the IT Help Center, I took on oversight of both groups and began assessing their strengths and opportunities for growth in partnership with the staff.

From there, we launched a service improvement plan that ultimately led to the creation of LETS, a unified team supporting both classrooms and events. It was a significant shift, and it paid off. Later, the AV Engineering team joined LETS as well, expanding our scope to include design and field engineering and rounding out our comprehensive AV/IT services.

What have been some of the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them? One of the biggest early challenges was navigating the understandable concerns from staff who were facing significant foundational change. I believed in the direction we were heading, so I focused on showing up as myself, bringing my strengths to the table, and staying steady. Over time, the work, and the results, spoke for themselves. It wasn’t always easy, but it was absolutely worth it.

The group had also been predominantly male before LETS was formed. I’m extremely proud of how far we’ve come. We’ve invested in the team and built a more gender diverse, inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves. The team we have today is sharp, talented, collaborative, and deeply committed to taking care of people, not just technology.

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Do you have any advice for young women entering our industry? Invest in your own professional development. Seek out networks that connect you with women in this field and be intentional about building real relationships. Move through your career one step at a time, making sure each role teaches you something meaningful. And if something isn’t a good fit, trust yourself. Learning what you don’t want is just as valuable as discovering what you do. The process of elimination is a powerful tool.

Please share something about yourself that would help our audience understand a bit more about you. I get bored easily, which is why my early IT career suited me so well. I moved through training, consulting, evaluating new technologies, launching our first service desk, overseeing student services, supporting a major ERP post go‑live, and helping launch an identity & access management project. I love stepping into complex situations, finding the cleanest path forward, and building something new.

When I shifted into AV, I assumed it would be another “fix it and move on” chapter. Fifteen years later, I’m still here and still not bored. Every day brings an evolution, a new space, a new challenge, a new technology solution or a new person to support. It’s also a role where I feel deeply invested, as a steward of our classrooms, our environments, and the people who rely on them. Higher education is a fulfilling place to do this work. I feel lucky, and I’m grateful for the winding path that brought me here.

Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.