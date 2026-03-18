Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Brandy Alvarado-Miranda (aka BAM!)

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I entered the AV industry in 2014 after spending more than 13 years in the insurance sector, where I served as director of Sales & Marketing. Fortunately, many of the strategic, operational, and relationship-building skills I developed there integrated seamlessly into the AV world.

I was really fortunate to begin my journey at RP Visuals, a company deeply involved with a variety of technologies- from displays and projection screens to the many ancillary components integrated into complex projects. That experience provided a very broad education in how AV systems come together in the real world.

Today, as an agency owner serving clients across the industry, that foundation continues to serve me well. Having worked alongside manufacturers, integrators, designers, and rep firms on projects over the years, I bring a practical understanding of each segment's priorities, challenges, and workflows. This perspective makes it easier to onboard new clients quickly and add value from day one, regardless of where they sit within the AV ecosystem.

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What is your role at your company/organization? Maybe what don't I do is more appropriate! Kidding, sort of…

I kind of wear a lot of hats, and sometimes, multiple at the same time.

First, I own and operate BAM! Marketing & PR Agency with an awesome team of five. We work with clients on a bevy of marketing and PR elements, including (but not limited to) website creation/design/development, content creation (blogs, eBooks, case studies, whitepapers). We also create and manage social media for our clients, as well as their PR—everything from product launches to events and staffing announcements. Another big part of what we do is SEO/SEM/and AEO. This is really becoming a huge part of our service offerings as digital marketing, and search is heavily AI-centric now. Getting our clients searched and ranked for keywords, as well as running ads on Google and such, is a big piece of the puzzle and strategy.

Our mission at BAM is to be hands-on with developing a strategy and execution plan for our clients' marketing. In many cases, we are our clients' entire marketing department, and in other cases, we're the extra bandwidth needed. In either case, we collaborate and run marketing campaigns set forth to drive traffic and leads for our clients. We are considered part of the team and often use the term "we/our" versus "you." What I mean by that is, instead of "You should do this marketing thingy," it's more like "our website could use some help, let's fix…". We're teammates and active collaborators first and foremost. Someone they can count on.

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My second hat is that of founder/director for WAVIT (Women in AV/IT). This role is equally important for more personal and selfish reasons. Yes, selfish! I co-founded WAVIT in 2023 after a 3-year term as the AVIXA Women's Council. It was after the pandemic, and women in particular were really hit hard in the workplace with layoffs and juggling WFH, homeschooling, etc. I love this industry and want to see more women in it. Selfishly, I wanted to continue to be a resource and affect a change in the industry by offering women a safe space, a place to gain career growth, and resources. Over the last three years, WAVIT has grown its members and offerings. I'm most proud of our mentorship, internship, and the Mary Cook Scholarship programs we've established. We've got a lot of amazing volunteers and Board members who have really been instrumental in creating those programs and making them a dream come true.

You've been a strong advocate for women in AV. Please share why the various organizations you are involved with are important to you. I remember my first InfoComm, standing in my booth on opening day, asking a male colleague, "Why are there so many men here? Where are all the women?" I had no clue when I got into the industry just how few women there were, and even less so in executive and technical roles.

COVID really didn't do us any favors, and I've been hellbent on increasing our strength since. For me, at BAM! I've intentionally hired staff members from outside of AV and mentored them about the AV industry. Another way I've gone about helping increase our numbers is through WAVIT and partnering with other sister organizations like the AVIXA Women's Council to create pathways into AV. It's crucial to reach out to young women and help nurture their career growth and opportunities. It's important to give back, and for me, this is how I can impact this community best.

Do you have any advice for young women entering our industry? Network! Do it as often as you can. Building authentic connections helps women expand their influence, gain confidence, exchange knowledge, and open doors to roles, partnerships, and leadership paths that may not be publicly advertised. Having a strong network also provides community, confidence, and support. It's made it easier to navigate challenges, negotiate effectively, and accelerate my career.

I think one of the best parts of attending Women's Council meetings, WAVIT events, InfoComm, and other industry events is the networking opportunities. I used to find it awkward to introduce myself, but over time, it's gotten a lot easier. And now, I love nothing more than introducing clients to other parts of what I fondly refer to as my #BAMily. I've also really come to love being a mentor and introducing my mentees to everyone I know, hoping they will spark a conversation that leads to their next connection, project, or career opportunity.

Please share something about yourself that would help our readers better understand you. I'm going to do a little creative writing assignment and write 10 FUN FAQ's about me.

1: I come from a military family where we moved A LOT. I think that as a result, I can easily make friends and talk to just about anyone.

2: I have a few super spoiled fur babies, a Pug and a Corgi. They could not be more opposite in terms of their demeanor.

3: I am a huge sports nut. Big fan of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, LA Lakers, and WNBA Sparks. I often get to games with my daughter and AVBesties. My youngest is also an avid basketball player, and Mom is her biggest cheerleader (minus the pom poms).

4: I am a bona fide super nerd and speak it fluently. Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things, among other nerd genres, are just some of my favorite things.

5: I love to travel and take road trips often. And even though I was a military brat, we stayed stateside. I've never been outside the US except for Canada. Maybe I'll make it to ISE one day.

6: My two daughters are my pride and joy, and like my fur babies, my baby girls could not be more different. One is very outgoing, while the other is reserved. One loves the spotlight, and the other would like to melt into the wallpaper. I'd love for them to perpetuate BAM! Marketing. That's still TBD.

7: I laugh in horror movies. Yup! My older daughter will not go with me to watch them anymore, because I make such a scene. Fact!

8: I run on coffee and cuss words. LOL Just kidding, maybe…. I'm a morning person and am up most mornings with coffee in hand around 4:30 a.m. Works well for my East Coast and global clients, as I have no problem getting on calls at 6:00 a.m.

9: My creative side was sparked in high school when I took a job at a local florist. I continued as a florist for many years, doing a ton of weddings and event work. Even now, I still arrange flowers and have a bunch of plants and flowers in/around my house.

10: I am very goal-oriented and regularly write in my journal. Ever since I can remember, I've always kept a journal. Setting goals and manifesting are something I do often. I believe setting short-term as well as long-term goals has been a big part of my success.

I could go on and on; after all, I am a writer by nature.

If you've read all of this and are thinking, "she's cool, I'd love to connect with her," please reach out on LinkedIn. Or if you see me in person, please come up and say "hi." I'm super accessible and would love to connect. Cheers!

Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.