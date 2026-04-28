Planar Unveils Next-Generation LED Video Wall Calculator

Planar has released its new LED Video Wall Calculator designed to simplify LED video wall planning, selection, and configuration. The new tool delivers a modern, intuitive experience with expanded capabilities across Planar’s full portfolio of LED video wall solutions. The company’s original Video Wall Calculator will continue as a design tool for LCD video wall designs, supporting Planar’s Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System product line with proven planning and configuration capabilities before making a purchase.

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“As a pioneer in video wall design tools, Planar continues to evolve how customers design and specify display solutions,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management at Planar. “This enhanced calculator delivers a more intuitive and powerful experience that moves from concept to configuration with greater speed, accuracy and confidence.”

The calculator introduces a guided workflow that takes users through product selection, comparison, and detailed configuration. Users can define their environment, explore recommended solutions, compare product specifications, and refine parameters with real-time updates to specifications and visualizations.

The platform expands support across Planar’s complete LED video wall portfolio, enabling more accurate planning across a wide range of applications, environments and performance requirements. Users can evaluate solutions with greater precision, helping accelerate planning and decision-making from concept through specification. The advanced LED Video Wall Calculator is built on a scalable platform designed to evolve alongside Planar’s LED portfolio, ensuring continued innovation and support for future product offerings.