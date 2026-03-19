Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Christina Cruzeiro

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I’ve been part of the AV/IT industry for over 16 years. I actually started my career in another male-dominated field, selling industrial manufacturing equipment, before transitioning into conferencing software and hardware, back when it wasn’t as widely adopted as it is today. Back then, it was mostly used by the government and the banks.

From there, I joined an integrator, where I really learned the ins and outs of commercial AV environments. What stood out to me was how impactful AV can be in helping people make their spaces more functional, collaborative, and engaging. That’s what drew me in and ultimately what made me stay.

In Canada, the AV industry can feel quite close-knit. Over the years, I’ve built strong relationships, and it’s truly the people, along with the constant evolution of technology, that continue to keep me passionate about this space.

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What is your role at your company? As regional sales manager for Ontario, no two days are ever the same, and that’s something I genuinely love about my role. A large part of my time is spent meeting with clients and showcasing our latest technologies, whether that’s dvLED solutions or new projection systems.

I’m fortunate to be located close to our beautiful showroom, which allows me to host clients regularly. It’s a great space to provide hands-on experiences with our technology, and I’ve also had the opportunity to host industry events there.

What I enjoy most is being able to demonstrate that while we are a large global organization, we operate with agility and strong local support here in Canada. Whether it’s addressing a service issue or accommodating special project requirements, we take pride in being responsive and client-focused.

At the core of it all, I’m a relationship builder. Being face-to-face with clients, understanding their needs, and helping them find the right solutions is the most rewarding part of my job.

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Please tell us about your role as co-chair for the AVIXA Women's Council and why this is important to you. I’ve been involved with AVIXA for nearly eight years. I spent five years co-leading the Toronto AVIXA Women’s Council, which gave me a strong foundation in supporting and growing a local community.

Now, as Co-Chair, I have the privilege of working with leaders around the world to help establish and grow their local groups. This includes supporting them with programming ideas, sponsorship opportunities, and overall strategy.

What makes this role especially meaningful is the people. The women leading these councils are some of the most dedicated and inspiring professionals in our industry. They volunteer their time to create more inclusive environments and to support the next generation of talent. Being able to support them in that mission is something I value deeply.

Do you have any advice for young women entering our industry? Build your personal brand early and make an effort to show up, especially at industry events. The connections you make can open doors in ways you might not expect.

Don’t shy away from challenges. Say yes to opportunities that push you outside of your comfort zone; that’s where the most growth happens. The more you take on difficult things, the more confident and capable you become.

Be intentional about networking. Relationships matter; connect with peers, leaders, and organizations like AVIXA.

Set both short-term and long-term goals and revisit them often. And most importantly, don’t wait to be asked, step forward, show initiative, and create your own opportunities.

What would you like to share to help people get to know your personal side? While I’m very passionate about my work, my family is what matters most to me. Raising my daughter has been the greatest joy in my life. She’s almost 20 now and pursuing an engineering degree, which makes me incredibly proud. I like to think that by watching me work hard over the years, she’s been inspired to take on her own challenges and pursue something demanding and rewarding.

My husband has also been a constant source of support, and I truly believe it’s important to show up for your family first.

When we’re not working, we love to travel together. We’re not the type to sit on a beach; we prefer to fully experience the places we visit. Exploring museums, trying local food, and immersing ourselves in different cultures is what excites us most.