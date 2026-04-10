Peabody Award–Winning Journalist, Mariana Atencio, to Deliver Keynote at InfoComm 2026 Women’s Breakfast

InfoComm 2026 will host its annual Women’s Breakfast on June 18, featuring keynote speaker Mariana Atencio, an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and entrepreneur. The Women's Breakfast is sponsored by Sony Electronics and Supporting Sponsors AVI-SPL, FORTÉ, and Q-SYS.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

Atencio, author of Perfectly You, will deliver a keynote titled “Real Matters: Building Trust in an Unreal World,” addressing one of the most urgent leadership challenges of today: how to build trust in an era defined by curated narratives, AI-generated content, and increasing skepticism.

“Today’s leaders are navigating an environment where authenticity is both harder to demonstrate and more critical than ever,” said Jennifer Weaver, senior director, USA, AVIXA. “Mariana brings a powerful, timely perspective on how leaders can build trust, foster engagement, and create cultures where people and ideas thrive, making her an ideal voice for the Women’s Breakfast at InfoComm 2026.”

In her keynote, Atencio will explore how authenticity serves as a competitive advantage for leaders and organizations alike. Drawing on her experience as a journalist, storyteller, and founder of GoLike, she will share practical strategies for building trust, strengthening team resilience, and communicating with clarity in times of rapid change.

The session will include a 35-minute keynote presentation followed by an interactive Q&A and meet-and-greet, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Atencio’s insights. Known for her dynamic storytelling and interactive approach, Atencio will guide attendees through actionable takeaways, including how to lead through uncertainty, align teams around a shared purpose, and build brands rooted in credibility and trust.

Hosted by the AVIXA Women’s Council, the annual breakfast at InfoComm brings together hundreds of professionals from across the AV and technology ecosystem to connect, share perspectives, and celebrate leadership across the industry. The Women’s Council, AVIXA’s largest council with more than 1,200 members, is sponsored by Shure.