ADI Expands Professional Audio Portfolio

ADI is launching the Episode 4-Zone Streaming Preamp, a high-resolution, professionally installed audio solution designed to operate as a standalone audio streamer or integrate seamlessly within a Control4 system. The new preamp is Episode’s first Ryff-enabled streaming product, built to natively run the Ryff streaming platform. The new Episode preamp requires an external amplifier and is designed to pair seamlessly with Episode amplification solutions, including the Episode Dynamic Amplifier, Response Series DSP Amplifier, and MoIP Amplifier.

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To meet the specific needs of professional integrators, the Episode Ryff-enabled four-zone streaming preamp is designed to deliver reliable, high-performance audio across four independent zones from a 1U, rack-mountable chassis. Powered by the Ryff streaming platform, the preamp natively supports 192kHz audio streaming from popular services and delivers a familiar Control4-style listening interface—whether deployed as an audio-only project solution. It also offers interoperability with Control4, MoIP, OvrC, and AirPlay 2, simplifying system design, deployment, and long-term support.

“The Episode Ryff-enabled 4-zone preamp makes professional installed multi-zone streaming audio more accessible, scalable, and cost-effective,” said Mike Burratto, senior director of product management at ADI. “As the first Ryff-enabled streaming product in the Episode lineup, it introduces more customers to the Ryff platform while giving integrators a flexible solution that works equally well as a standalone audio system or within a larger Control4 installation.”

(Image credit: ADI)

Each unit supports four independent audio streams, allowing integrators to help deliver more streams for less compared with single-stream components. Multiple preamp units can be combined to quickly scale multi-room audio systems, making the solution well suited for mid- to large-sized residential or commercial projects that require multiple streaming sources.

Seamless interoperability is central to the preamp’s design. Working natively with the Ryff app, available on iOS and Android, the unit requires no brand-specific authorization for setup or deployment. It also supports Ryff audio distribution to MoIP endpoints and is designed to operate seamlessly with other Ryff-enabled devices, including the Triad SA1, enabling flexible, decentralized audio architectures.

For Control4 Certified Dealers, the preamp integrates directly into the Control4 listening experience, offering a rich interface, intuitive browsing, and streamlined playlist management. It also enables standalone streaming deployments for projects that do not require a full Control4 system, while providing a clear path to future Control4 integration— complementing, rather than replacing, native Control4 streaming solutions and giving integrators the opportunity to win more business.

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Remote monitoring, configuration, and management are supported through OvrC, providing integrators with tools for remote diagnostics and ongoing system support. This capability helps reduce service calls while delivering greater long-term reliability and confidence for both integrators and end users.