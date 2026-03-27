Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Brittney Antonelli

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I have been in the AV industry for approximately seven years. My passion for AV began in high school, where I helped transform daily announcements into live video broadcasts. That early spark led me to pursue degrees in Broadcasting and Electronic Media Studies, gaining hands-on experience in production, editing, and audio engineering. After college, I entered the professional AV world, advancing from customer service to engineering roles, where I discovered my love for system design.

What is your role at your company? At FORTÉ, I thrived as a design engineer, creating intelligent AV solutions that solved real business challenges. In 2025, I transitioned to a sales engineer role, where I now engage directly with clients to demonstrate the value of AV technology. I work hand in hand with account managers and clients to bridge any technology gaps and identify the true functionality.

You're a co-chair for the AVIXA Women's Council. Why is this important to you? I have been actively involved with the AVIXA Women’s Council for nearly five years, and I am currently in my second year serving as Co-Chair. Throughout my involvement, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that intentional inclusion, mentorship, and community can have on individuals and the industry as a whole. This role is important to me because I am deeply passionate about fostering inclusive environments where diverse voices are heard, supported, and empowered. Being able to help create spaces that encourage growth, connection, and leadership—especially for women in AV—is both personally fulfilling and professionally meaningful.

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Do you have any advice for young women entering our industry? My advice to young women entering the AV industry is to believe in your value early and don’t be afraid to take up space. Ask questions, stay curious, and say yes to opportunities—even when they feel uncomfortable at first. Seek mentors and communities that support you but also trust your own perspective; diversity of thought is one of our industry’s greatest strengths. Most importantly, remember that you belong here—your skills, voice, and experiences matter, and they help move our industry forward.

Please share something about yourself that would help our audience better understand you. My mom has had—and continues to have—a profound impact on my career and the person I strive to be. She was my number one supporter, always encouraging me to be bold, confident, and unapologetic in pursuing my goals. She embodied strength and perseverance, never afraid to chase what she wanted, and she inspired me to approach life and my career with that same fearless determination. Although my mom passed away from cancer in March of 2025, her presence is still deeply felt. Her voice, values, and unwavering belief in me guide my day-to-day decisions, and her memory continues to fuel my drive to lead with courage, purpose, and heart.

Check out more Women in AV/IT stories here.