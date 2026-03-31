Roadmap 2026: Kordz

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: James Chen, Marketing Director at Kordz

As AV and IT systems continue to converge, Kordz’ philosophy is clear and consistent: Cabling is no longer a passive component; in fact, it is a strategic foundation engineered to support both today’s applications and the extreme bandwidth demands of emerging standards, such as HDMI 2.2 and Ultra96, while also providing greater protection against interference, failure, and cyberattack as data volumes rise.

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In 2026, Kordz has identified several key trends shaping the future of AV and IT—all of which demand higher levels of cabling performance and quality.

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Display technology, for example, has reached a critical milestone where images are no longer just impressive but truly believable. This shift enables new possibilities across healthcare imaging, security monitoring, simulation, and professional collaboration—environments where latency, signal loss, or downtime are simply unacceptable.

Meeting these expectations requires HDMI and networking cabling to operate as a unified ecosystem. Ultra-high-bandwidth video relies on precisely engineered HDMI cables capable of maintaining signal integrity at extreme data rates, while the network layer must deliver rock-solid synchronization, control, and distribution through high-grade Ethernet cabling. Any weakness in either domain compromises the entire system.

This is why Kordz places uncompromising emphasis on cable design, engineering, and construction. Through continual advances in materials science, rigorous testing regimes, and strict adherence to international standards, Kordz develops connectivity solutions built for longevity, consistency, and real-world performance under pressure.

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For AV and IT professionals preparing for the next era of connectivity, performance isn’t just about more bandwidth; in the Kordz roadmap for 2026, it’s about resilient, secure cabling systems that enable innovation with confidence, today and well into the future.