Roadmap 2026: WyreStorm Technologies
Paul Lee, Vice President, Americas at WyreStorm Technologies, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
Thought Leader: Paul Lee, Vice President, Americas at WyreStorm Technologies
As we look toward 2026, WyreStorm’s roadmap is less about introducing more technology and more about redefining the role technology plays in everyday environments. The AV industry has spent years making rooms smart through automation and connectivity. The next step is making them perceptive—spaces that understand context, adapt in real time, and quietly support people without demanding attention.Article continues below
Our philosophy is rooted in the belief that AV should no longer be measured by inputs and outputs—ports and pixels—but by outcomes. In education, that may mean fewer service calls and more consistent learning experiences. In enterprise environments, it may mean meeting spaces that simply work, regardless of who walks in or how they choose to collaborate. Technology should reduce friction—not introduce it.
As hardware continues to commoditize, the real value shifts toward intelligence, software, and services. Data, AI-driven insights, and remote management will increasingly define how AV systems are designed, deployed, and evaluated. The goal is not complexity, but clarity—systems that anticipate needs, surface meaningful insights, and empower organizations to make better decisions about how their spaces are used.
Heading into 2026, our focus is on designing experiences that are secure, intuitive, and outcome-driven. When AV fades into the background, and people remain at the center—that’s when technology delivers its greatest value.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.