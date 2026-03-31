Roadmap 2026: Vanco International

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Mark Corbin, President at Vanco International

In 2026, Vanco is guided by one core goal: to make next-generation AV accessible for every project without compromising reliability, performance, or professionalism. We are focused on lowering barriers to adoption while giving integrators the flexibility to scale solutions as project needs evolve.

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A central pillar of this approach is expanding access to networked AV. Vanco continues to grow its family of AV-over-IP products with solutions designed to make it easier and more affordable to introduce IP-based distribution into both new builds and existing systems. These solutions are intended to simplify deployment, reduce friction for integrators entering AVoIP for the first time, and provide a clear upgrade path as systems expand.

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Equally important is Vanco’s commitment to the details that define a professional installation. From infrastructure and finishing components to scalable amplification options, we will ensure that integrators have everything required to deliver clean, flexible audio and video systems in 2026 for customers ranging from SMBs to enterprises. Our expanding, TAA-compliant portfolio further supports integrators navigating government, education, and enterprise specifications with confidence.

While our roadmap looks firmly ahead, it is rooted in the strengths that have defined Vanco for more than seventy years. Next year, expect to see us build on Beale Street Audio’s signature performance with new form factors and materials. Vanco’s cable portfolio will continue to lead the industry in performance and set the standard for reliability, backed by a lifetime warranty. As always, new product development remains driven by direct customer feedback, ensuring future solutions are shaped by real-world challenges and the evolving needs of the integrator community.