Roadmap 2026: Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Taka Uchida, Chief Executive Officer at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

Building on the momentum of a transformative 2025, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas enters 2026 with the goal to innovate and illuminate experiences across industries. We’ll achieve this by enhancing our core product lineup and boosting industry partnerships.

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Attracting audiences’ attention has never been more challenging. Not only are more industries embracing visual storytelling, but expectations for the quality of that visual content are rising. Amplifying our legacy 3-chip DLP lineup—availability of the RQ45K projector will help entertainment venues achieve lifelike visuals and streamlined workflows.

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Our new dvLED product portfolio, consisting of the 137- and 165-inch All-in-One DvLED AD Series, starts shipping this spring, giving customers a high-visibility, easy-to-install option.

Partnerships are another key component of our 2026 strategy. We’ll expand on our work with Igloo Vision after showcasing a TAA-compliant immersive space powered by Igloo’s software and our PT-REQ projectors at I/ITSEC 2025. We plan to further this partnership, simplifying the adoption of immersive visual tech across the public sector. Through our partnerships with XTEN-AV and Xyte, announced in 2025, we’ll continue to streamline workflows and make it easier for systems integrators to design, create, and manage their solutions.

Ultimately, we’ll keep innovating the MEVIX lineup as we continue to expand beyond hardware to provide holistic, human-centric experiences through software, services, and strong tech partnerships. Part of this will come through expansion into new markets like sports simulation, following the launch of our partnership with TGL, presented by SoFi. As visual storytelling rises in prominence, we’re excited to keep advancing our offerings and delivering captivating visual experiences.