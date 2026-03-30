Roadmap 2026: Humly
Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
Thought Leader: Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly
For 2026, our roadmap at Humly is guided less by the launch of individual products and more by a clear philosophy: helping organizations move from collecting workplace data to genuine comprehension. The AV industry, like many others, has spent the last decade telling customers that data is the new oil. Today, most enterprises are sitting on vast amounts of information, but far too little has been transformed into insight.Article continues below
That is where our focus on AI begins, and where it is deliberately measured. At Humly, we have no interest in adding artificial intelligence simply to follow a trend. Instead, we are building on the foundation of Humly Sense to help customers make sense of the data they already have. Today, many workplace platforms visualize metrics. In 2026, the opportunity lies in identifying patterns across systems, normalizing different data formats, and revealing correlations that would otherwise remain hidden.
AI allows us to move from dashboards to understanding. With Humly Sense, customers can connect workplace data from sensors, booking systems, and third-party platforms, and apply analytics that reflect their own environments. A global R&D organization, a law firm, and a hybrid startup all operate differently, and our philosophy is to put choice in the hands of the customer. We will provide powerful AI-enabled tools, while also supporting organizations that wish to use their own models or opt out entirely.
Beyond AI, we continue to focus on lowering barriers and simplifying the workplace experience. QR-code-based room and desk booking is a clear example, enabling software-only deployments and faster adoption without complex installations. At the same time, we are evolving our booking devices and licensing models to better reflect the unique ways that different customers work.
Our roadmap for 2026 is ultimately about flexibility, transparency, and trust—and delivering technology that adapts to people.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.