Roadmap 2026: Humly

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly

For 2026, our roadmap at Humly is guided less by the launch of individual products and more by a clear philosophy: helping organizations move from collecting workplace data to genuine comprehension. The AV industry, like many others, has spent the last decade telling customers that data is the new oil. Today, most enterprises are sitting on vast amounts of information, but far too little has been transformed into insight.

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That is where our focus on AI begins, and where it is deliberately measured. At Humly, we have no interest in adding artificial intelligence simply to follow a trend. Instead, we are building on the foundation of Humly Sense to help customers make sense of the data they already have. Today, many workplace platforms visualize metrics. In 2026, the opportunity lies in identifying patterns across systems, normalizing different data formats, and revealing correlations that would otherwise remain hidden.

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AI allows us to move from dashboards to understanding. With Humly Sense, customers can connect workplace data from sensors, booking systems, and third-party platforms, and apply analytics that reflect their own environments. A global R&D organization, a law firm, and a hybrid startup all operate differently, and our philosophy is to put choice in the hands of the customer. We will provide powerful AI-enabled tools, while also supporting organizations that wish to use their own models or opt out entirely.

Beyond AI, we continue to focus on lowering barriers and simplifying the workplace experience. QR-code-based room and desk booking is a clear example, enabling software-only deployments and faster adoption without complex installations. At the same time, we are evolving our booking devices and licensing models to better reflect the unique ways that different customers work.

Our roadmap for 2026 is ultimately about flexibility, transparency, and trust—and delivering technology that adapts to people.