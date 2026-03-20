Roadmap 2026: AIMS

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Sam Recine, Board Member and Pro AV Working Group Chair at AIMS

As AIMS approaches its 10-year anniversary in 2026, our roadmap is grounded in the same philosophy that led to our founding: accelerating the adoption of open, interoperable standards to move the media production industry forward. Over the past decade, our focus has expanded to bringing the global Pro AV and broadcast communities together around shared technologies, education, and real-world deployment.

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This year represents a pivotal moment for us, as AV over IP has proven to be not only viable but practical in terms of deployment. The Pro AV market continues to evolve as venues, corporate environments, and live production spaces demand richer media experiences, tighter synchronization, stronger security, and seamless integration with IT and collaboration systems. These needs are driving the transition away from proprietary, siloed infrastructures and toward flexible, IP-native solutions.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Read All 52 Manufacturer Roadmap Interviews Here

At the center of this transition are open standards such as SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, AES67, and especially IPMX. Designed specifically for Pro AV, IPMX enables interoperable discovery, control, compressed and uncompressed 4K video, synchronized audio, and secure content delivery. As IPMX enters full development, it represents not just a technical milestone but the realization of seamless multi-vendor interoperability, thanks to countless hours of work from our members.

AIMS’ role in 2026 and beyond is to support this momentum through collaboration, education, testing, and application. With the first-ever IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event taking place in February 2026, AIMS and its partners took a critical step toward ensuring consistent, multi-vendor interoperability. Our focus remains not only on products, but on fostering an open ecosystem where the industry moves forward together.