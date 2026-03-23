Roadmap 2026: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Matt Morgan, Market Development Manager for Broadcast AV at Ross Video

Ross Video aims for a purpose-driven approach. Across offices, universities, and public spaces, video has become a primary platform for connection and engagement. Many organizations are now navigating a challenge that blends the simplicity of traditional AV with the expectation of higher-quality, intuitive, and highly reliable experiences that teams can trust every day.

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For 2026, it’s all about simplified, human-friendly workflows that reduce friction and increase the output for creativity and communication. It’s about systems that talk to each other effortlessly, are intuitive, and have a user-friendly design, as well as back-end automation that takes care of the tough parts so teams can focus on staying on message and creating high-quality content without the technical troubleshooting.

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The plan emphasizes network native design, where video is a basic service of information technology that is easily accessible, secure, reliable, and ready for the cloud. This aligns with the shift in the direction of adaptable environments and experiences, where reliability and compatibility are more valued than any other aspect.

However, sustainability and long-term value remain at the center. Technological solutions must be designed to last, play well with other tools, and develop and change without requiring radical transformations. This is what organizations seek from their video technological investment—not a system that needs to be continually reinvented.

Ultimately, the 2026 agenda is about applying proven thinking to modern AV environments in a way that removes complexity and increases confidence. The goal is simple: Enable teams to communicate with clarity, creativity, and control, delivering consistently high-quality video experiences wherever stories are being told.