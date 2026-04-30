Plug-and-Play All Day: Check out AVer's Next-Generation USB Videobar

AVer Information has released its next-generation USB videobar designed for simplified hybrid collaboration in huddle rooms and small meeting spaces. With 4K video, intelligent AI features and plug-and-play connectivity, the VB150 delivers seamless hybrid meeting experiences.

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“The VB150 was designed to remove the complexity from hybrid meetings while delivering a high-quality, frictionless, meeting experience,” said Marc Happes, senior product manager for AVer USA. “By combining intelligent AI camera features, powerful audio technology and a true plug-and-play single cable BYOD connection, the VB150 makes it easier for organizations to equip huddle rooms and small meeting spaces with professional-grade collaboration tools that are simple to deploy and effortless to use. The VB150, in combination with the AVer video bar family, are excellent choices for organizations looking to enable BYOD, BYOM, or Windows-based meeting room endpoints.”

The VB150 features a high-performance 4K camera with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, ensuring every participant in the room is clearly visible and included in the conversation. The VB150’s integrated 5X digital zoom keeps the room participants framed. The intelligent camera capabilities include AI Voice Tracking, which automatically follows the active speaker, while Smart Composition frames meeting participants for a balanced, engaging view. Together, these capabilities create a natural and inclusive meeting experience without requiring manual camera adjustments.

The VB150’s advanced audio system ensures every voice is heard clearly. Equipped with five beamforming microphones and AI noise reduction, the system captures speech accurately while minimizing background distractions. An optional expansion microphone, or speakerphone can be added to extend audio pickup coverage, which allows the system to adjust to different room sizes, layouts and acoustical needs

Additionally, the VB150’s integrated single-cable BYOD solution allows users to connect a laptop via USB and instantly access the camera, audio and content sharing capabilities. Users can quickly launch meetings on leading platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex, with no additional software or configuration required. This streamlined approach enables teams to collaborate immediately while helping IT departments simplify deployment and reduce ongoing support needs.