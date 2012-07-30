Altinex Releases PNP402 Dual Sided Pop-N-Plug Interconnect Box

Altinex has released the PNP402 Dual Sided Pop-N-Plug Interconnect Box, another addition to the ever-expanding line of Pop-N-Plug interconnect offerings.
- With easy access from either side, the PNP402 interconnect box offers one touch access to a variety of video, audio, computer, network, and power connections—making the tabletop connection point quick and easy for any boardroom or conference room table.
- As an easy-to-use tabletop connection device, the Altinex PNP402 is a highly functional solution for facilitating power, Internet/Network access, plus audio and video connections for one’s laptop computer. Each plate includes the following connectors: two standard U.S. power receptacles, Computer Video (15-pin HD), COM Port/RS-232 (9-pin D), Composite Video (RCA), S-video (4-pin Mini-Din), Audio (2 RCAs), Computer Audio (3.5 mm Stereo Mini), Modem (RJ-11), and Network (RJ-45) input connectors. All connectors have 6 foot cables attached that feed through to the bottom of the unit.
- The Altinex PNP402C is highly customizable, with a variety of different connector options—all factory-configured and terminated so installations are quick and effortless. By calling Altinex customer service at 1-800-ALTINEX or visiting the company’s website, one is able to select from a variety of connector options such as USB, 3-pin Mini-XLR, BNC, and more. Each connector comes with a 6-foot (2m) cable and is terminated appropriately for quick connections to one’s audiovisual system.
- From a design aesthetics perspective, the Altinex PNP402 interconnect box is an ideal match for contemporary boardroom tables, the company says. By employing a matte-black finish that blends aesthetically with most any business environment, the PNP402 delivers a sophisticated, hi-tech appearance that re-defines boardroom elegance.
- The PNP402’s input plate is accessed by pushing down on the top cover. The unit then smoothly rises up with assistance from an internal gas spring lift mechanism. Once open, the input plate remains securely in place. The input plate is hidden, or closed, by pressing down on the top cover until the latching mechanism engages. In its closed position, the top panel lies flush with the table's top, held in place by the latching mechanism. This secure fit also means less chance for paperwork to catch the PNP402’s edges when being passed across a table—so documents remain clean and professional in appearance.
- Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales, commented on the company’s PNP402 Dual Sided Interconnect Box, “The PNP402 makes an excellent choice for creating a quick and convenient means of patching equipment into a company’s data network or presentation system. With its ability to be customized, the PNP402C offers the flexibility required for inclusion into the most sophisticated presentation space. Integrators will find the PNP402 and PNP402C first-rate solutions for providing quick and easy AV system access.”
- The Altinex PNP402 Dual Sided Pop-N-Plug Interconnect Box is available now with a MSRP price of $1,295. The customizable unit (PNP402C) carries a MSRP of $1,343.