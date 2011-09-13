DPI and Delta Announce Road Show Dates

Atlanta, GA--Digital Projection International (DPI), Delta Group, and Mersive have announced the dates for their upcoming six city “Displays at Your Doorstep” road show.

The events will demonstrate a wide variety of display technologies, well suited for an array of commercial integration applications, in key regions across the U.S. Attendees will experience the latest trends in display technologies, including but not limited to DLPTM-based high-lumen projectors, LED videowalls and video cube arrays.

DPI will focus on presenting medium to large venue projection systems from its single and 3-chip DLP lineup. DPI will demonstrate two recently launched 3-chip displays — the 16,000 lumen, warp and blend-enabled TITAN Quad 3D will be presented, as will the 8,000 lumen warp and blend-enabled HIGHlite Cine 660.

Delta Electronics will introduce key solutions with its portfolio of professional Audio-Visual products. Leveraging Delta's rich history of product innovation, the Delta Displays business unit provides serious integrators with leading-edge products for an array of rigorous applications. From innovative video processing products, to versatile LCD, LED, edge matched and rear-projection display solutions, Delta has an unrivaled, complete product lineup of direct view displays. With its global manufacturing and engineering team, Delta fully leverages global design, manufacturing and distribution to bring unparalleled value.

Mersive will demonstrate their patented Sol software, which corrects geometric misalignment and intensity balancing while also providing exceptional image quality by minimizing resampling artifacts, the company says. In addition to auto calibration, Sol provides a display management interface for increased control over the display system. Mersive’s patented Sol visual computing software automatically calibrates multiple projectors into one seamless image without the expense of specialized hardware and services.

The following cities and dates have been confirmed:

- New York City – October 11 – 12

- Orlando, FL – October 18 – 19

- Washington, DC – October 25 – 26

- Atlanta, GA – November 2 – 3

- Dallas, TX – November 9 – 10

- Los Angeles, CA – November 15 – 16