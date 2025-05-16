Where Tech Meets Trick Shots

Dude Perfect, the viral sports and comedy entertainment sensation, recently partnered with Samsung Electronics America on display technology for their new DPHQ3 headquarters. The immersive creative space in Frisco, TX is designed to power the next generation of content creation and collaboration.

What started as a simple backyard bet captured on a single camera by five friends—Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert,and Cody Jones—skyrocketed into a global phenomenon. With over 61 million subscribers and 18.5 billion views on YouTube, “the Dudes” blend jaw-dropping trick shots, sketches, and larger-than-life challenges into what has become a well-known digital brand.

When designing the DPHQ3 headquarters, the Dude Perfect team wanted a robust technology infrastructure to support content creation, editing and daily operations. Central to this vision was Samsung display technology, which was selected to elevate the visitor experience while enhancing team collaboration and video production.

“We really wanted to up the production quality of the space,” said Coby Cotton, co-founder of Dude Perfect. “We wanted to create additional studios with more capability than before. Think massive LED backdrops, purposefully lit rooms, more space for athletes and celebrities to film with the Dudes—all aimed at expanding the range of content being produced and attracting more creators to the space.”

Greeting visitors as they enter DPHQ3 and situated prominently within the Dudes’ executive suite for seamless collaboration are The Wall All-in-One 146-inch 4K and The Wall All-in-One 110-inch 2K. These massive microLED screens deliver stunning brightness, vibrant color accuracy and a jaw-dropping visual experience that sets the tone at Dude Perfect’s headquarters. The Wall can be customized to display personalized welcome messages for guests. In the Dudes’ suite, The Wall enables high-impact presentations and creative, hands-on team meetings. Whether serving as a backdrop for filming or a collaborative screen for reviewing content, The Wall is both a creative powerhouse and a consistent showstopper for all who visit.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Behind the scenes, Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S65TC Curved and 32-inch ViewFinity S8 4K monitors in the editing bays deliver ultra-high-definition resolution, true-to-life colors and exceptional detail. When editing videos, these displays reduce eye strain and fatigue by adjusting for brightness and color in real-time, helping the team remain focused and comfortable. Editors can even directly access display feeds from other screens in the building, including The Wall. The Dudes also enjoy using Samsung Odyssey G6 monitors in the team’s racing rig setup.

“DPHQ3 is more than just a corporate office — it’s a purpose-built creative hub for everything Dude Perfect produces,” said David Phelps, head of display, Samsung Electronics America. “From The Wall, which creates an engaging experience for both the team and visitors, to high-performance monitors that support precise editing, Samsung display technology plays a starring role throughout the space—and will hopefully make a future cameo in an epic trick shot.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

Throughout the headquarters—including the boardroom, meeting rooms, kitchen, and gym—Samsung 65-inch commercial displays and 98-inch business-grade digital signage keep the team informed and engaged. These displays are used to share schedules, preview content before it goes live and anchor shared experiences like gaming sessions, sports events and team watch parties. Additional displays installed throughout the building effortlessly transition into dynamic wayfinding tools, offering clear and helpful navigation as guests and team members explore DPHQ3.