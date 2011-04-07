Harman Introduces HiQnet Software

Frankfurt, Germany--Harman Professional introduced its HiQnet Performance Manager software — a user interface that facilitates the design of touring and live performance venue sound reinforcement systems — At Prolight + Sound 2011.

Designed for touring and theatrical sound engineering, HiQnet Performance Manager is an application-specific iteration of the category-leading HARMAN HiQnet System Architect 2 connectivity and control software application.

“In touring, time is money and Performance Manager dramatically streamlines the system design, setup and tuning process, allowing the JBL VerTec System Engineer to achieve a higher level of performance with more consistent results on a daily basis from venue-to-venue,” said Paul Bauman, director of tour sound product application and application engineering, JBL Professional.

HiQnet Performance Manager provides a step-by-step workflow that directly corresponds to real-world system configuration. It is fully integrated with JBL’s Line Array Calculator II loudspeaker configuration and acoustic modeling software. The user begins by loading templates of the speaker arrays used in the system, and then runs Line Array Calculator II for each array as part of the initial sound design task of determining how many and which type of loudspeakers are required to cover a given venue. For each array, Performance Manager automatically loads the passive VerTec or powered VerTec DrivePack DPDA line array configuration into the main application workspace. Loudspeakers can also be manually loaded into the templates if desired.

Once the user defines the required amplifier parameters for the passive loudspeakers within the arrays, Performance Manager automatically loads the correct number of Crown Audio VRACK or other user-determined amplifier racks into the audio system. The software then associates the amplifier outputs with the bandpass crossover inputs for the selected array and programs the amplifiers with the correct JBL preset data, as well as gain shading and JBL Line Array Control Panel equalization parameters that are determined in JBL’s Line Array Calculator II as part of the modeling process to optimize sound pressure level and frequency response over the defined audience geometry.

“HiQnet Performance Manager greatly simplifies loudspeaker preset management as well as power amplifier networking, grouping, monitoring and control. It is the ideal complement to the Crown Audio VRACK turnkey power amplifier rack solution for JBL VerTec line array systems and the automated generation of pre-configured control panels combined with a tablet-friendly, highly-intuitive user interface will be a huge timesaver for the touring sound engineer,” said Brian Pickowitz, market manager, Crown Audio International.

Representations of the bandpass inputs for each loudspeaker section are overlaid onto the arrays, enabling the user to visualize the array configuration, whether JBL DrivePack-powered or driven by external Crown Audio power amplifiers. Performance Manager software allows the user to drag and drop devices discovered on the network onto the pre-configured devices within the Performance Manager workspace to synchronize all addressing and parameter values.

In addition, the Performance Manager graphical interface provides embedded control panels for array calibration, time alignment, and system EQ, which utilize input section digital signal processing resources available in either Crown I-Tech HD power amplifiers or JBL DrivePack-powered loudspeakers with DPDA digital audio input modules. Input attenuation, equalization, delay settings and bandpass controls are all readily-accessible directly within the main application workspace along with flexible grouping and comprehensive solo / mute functionality for system testing.

Once system tuning is complete, Performance Manager’s Show Mode display is optimized for the actual live performance, offering adjustment control ballistics for equalization and dedicated monitoring interfaces for levels, speaker loads, thermal conditions and AC power requirements. The workspace for all stages of Performance Manager’s workflow has a common design motif, with monitoring functions overlaid on top of the same loudspeaker bandpass representations within the workspace.