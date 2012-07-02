Da-Lite Unveils Recessed Electric Screen

The new Tensioned Conference Electrol from Da-Lite is an electric screen that allows the projection screen and video conferencing camera to be completely concealed when not in use.
- The housing of the Tensioned Conference Electrol is designed to be recessed in the ceiling and includes a trim flange for a clean, finished installation. The shelf for the video conferencing camera lowers via arms behind the screen surface.
- When retracted, the screen surface and video conferencing shelf arms are completely concealed by closure doors, allowing the room aesthetics to remain undisturbed.
- The Tensioned Conference Electrol is available in sizes up to 10-feet wide with any of Da-Lite’s flexible front projection surfaces to compliment any installation.