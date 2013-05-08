Hall Research Expands Video Extension Product Line

The What: As the latest addition to the BaseT-Cat brand video extension product line, the UH-1BTX extends HDMI or single link DVI video signal to 330 ft (70m) on a single Cat6 cable. The unit transmits video and embedded audio without any compression for a lossless reproduction.

The What Else: The UH-1BTX supports Full-HD (1080p), deep color, 3D and 4K video with pass-thru EDID and HDCP support. Secondary data channels, such as DDC, CEC, and HPD (Hot-Plug Detect), are also transparently extended. The UH-1BTX is sold as a kit comprising a local Sender and a remote Receiver each housed in a sturdy metal enclosure.