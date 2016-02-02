Matrox Products to Drive Video Walls and Deliver Video Wall Content throughout ISE 2016

A variety of Matrox products will be featured on third-party stands at ISE 2016 (Amsterdam RAI, Feb. 9–12). Matrox C-Series multi-monitor graphics cards will be used with Scala digital signage software on the Avnet Embedded stand and with VisioSign software on the VisioSign stand. Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards will be used by Mitsubishi and VuWall to drive a variety of video wall configurations. VuWall will also incorporate Matrox Mura IPX 4K capture and IP decoder cards and Matrox Maevex 5100 Series H.264 encoders into their presentations. In addition, the Matrox products will be featured in interactive digital signage, control room and AV-over-IP demonstrations on the Matrox stand 11-F48.

Avnet Embedded – stand 8-K315

Avnet Embedded will run a 3x2 video wall from a Scala-certified Matrox C680 multi-monitor graphics card using Scala’s industry-leading digital signage software. The Avnet Embedded team helps industrial equipment and device manufacturers develop faster, robust, and secure kiosks, digital signage, POS/EPOS devices and intelligent industrial automation applications.

Mitsubishi Electric Europe — stands 2-A24, 2-A25, 2-A36

Mitsubishi will feature VuWall’s VuScape video wall controller powered by Matrox Mura MPX capture and display boards. Visitors will have the chance to see how a high-density, low-footprint controller based on Matrox Mura technology can be used to display multiple inputs across multiple outputs with quality scaling. This hardware/software combination provides the stability, scalability, reliability, and input/output density needed in demanding environments that require high-performance video wall solutions.

VisioSign A/S — stand 8-F270

VisioSign will be using a Matrox C420 quad-output graphics card inside their PC-based video wall controller designed to run demanding content such as 4K videos. An animated 3D video will promote their “Digital Building” concept in combination with their new BlackLine hardware, illustrating how corporate customers can use VisioSign software to develop their own internal communication strategies targeting employees and guests with the VisioSign hardware placed strategically throughout their buildings.

VuWall Technology, Inc. — stand 4-R54

VuWall will present the latest version 2.7.3 of VuWall2 video wall software which will drive independent 2x2 and 3x2 display arrangements in a multi-surface configuration through a single VuScape VS280M video wall controller equipped with two Matrox C680 six-output graphics cards. The video wall controller system will also include Matrox Mura IPX decoder cards to demonstrate high-quality, multi-channel 4K and HD decoding over standard IP. A Matrox IPX decoder card will also capture 4Kp30 HDMI sources coming from a separate system. Matrox Maevex encoders that will be streaming or recording 1080p60 video from an HDMI input will be used to add various non-IP sources into the IP video wall infrastructure. A Matrox Maevex encoder will also be used to stream Full-HD 1080p60 video from a separate operator desk.