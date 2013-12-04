DSE 2014 Offers New DOOH Networks Seminar Program

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all new immersive four-part DOOH Networks Seminar Program focusing on issues vital to profitability.

The DOOH Networks Seminar Program, to be presented at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, February 12-13, 2014, is part of DSE’s seven-track Educational Conference and is designed specifically for DOOH network operators of revenue generating systems, as well as digital signage (DS) and end-user managers and administrators of premise-owned systems intended to generate advertising revenue. This educational track is intended to provide a hard look at issues critical to management success.

Topics to be covered include:

* Building a Profitable DOOH Network: From Inspiration to Operation

* Media is All About Scale: How Can DPB Networks Achieve Scale Without Depending on Industry Consolidation?

* Selling Digital Place Based Advertising in a Video Neutral World

* Methods for Measuring ROI and Interpreting the Results

Attendees will have the benefit of hearing directly from successful network operators who, based on hard-earned experience, will share factual and anecdotal experiences that will help illuminate business solutions. Each session will be led by professionals from a variety of disciplines within DOOH Networks as well as knowledgeable industry consultants and technology providers.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The DOOH Networks Track will be informative and thought-provoking, challenging attendees to re-evaluate their approach to doing business to ensure that their ‘take-aways’ have immediate value.”

In addition to the DOOH Networks Seminar Program, DSE offers digital signage network operators a dedicated, full-day, professional education event, the new DOOH Network Operators Conference, on Tuesday, February 11, 2014.