Yamaha Launches Dugan-MY16

Las Vegas, NV--Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems and Dan Dugan Sound Design have launched the Dugan-MY16 card for current model Yamaha digital mixers and processors including Yamaha 01V96, DM1000, 02R96, DM2000, M7CL, LS9, DSP5D, PM5D, and DME24/64N.
- The Dugan-MY16 card.
- Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will be the sole distributor for the card, which will be available to customers within North America.
- Dan Dugan Sound Design automatic mic mixing products have the ability of handling up to 64 live microphones and are designed to eliminate cueing errors, reduce feedback and ambient noise pickup, and provide consistent system gain no matter how many mics are open, according to the company.
- The Dugan-MY16 card provides up to 16 channels of automatic mic mixing per card at 48kHz and will run at 96kHz with 8 channels of operation. It is patched into input channels using the consoles’ set up screens. Channels can be partitioned into as many as three independent automixers. An internal web server will provide a full virtual remote control panel over a local network.
- “Dan Dugan Sound Design products are highly respected within our industry, and the new Dugan-MY16 card was designed in response to an overwhelming request by our customers to incorporate Dugan technology into our products,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “The new card will certainly complement our digital mixer product line.”
- Multiple Dugan-MY16 cards can be linked for use in larger system situations; i.e. two cards will provide 32 channels of processing. The new Dugan-MY16 card can also link with all other DSP-based Dugan automixer products such as Models D-2, D-3, E, and E-1.