Tightrope Supports Video Streaming for VSI Encoders

- Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) has revealed that digital signage provider Tightrope Media Systems (TRMS) now supports H.264 streaming via VSI's AVN encoders.
- Leveraging the new interoperability with VSI's encoders, TRMS' Carousel digital signage platform can stream high-quality HD video alongside customized digital signage messaging. TRMS will showcase interoperability of the technologies at InfoComm 2013, booth 4859.
- "Delivering superior video quality is extremely important within the digital signage market," said Steve Israelsky, vice president of product management at TRMS. "Relying on an open-standards-based approach to video streaming, our Carousel digital signage system can now easily decode streams from Visionary Solutions' H.264 encoders, ensuring a better quality of experience for viewers."
- VSI's high-performance AVN encoders feature sophisticated H.264 hardware compression and optimized transmission technology capable of delivering an HD, full-frame rate IP video stream over any local or wide area network. A combined solution that includes TRMS' Carousel and AVN encoders dramatically simplifies content creation and delivery while maintaining a video quality.