Digital Culture for Event Stagers November 28 Roadshow DC

In her presentation Digital Culture for Event Stagers, at the November 28th InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow in Washington D.C., Midori Connolly will explain how Social media has created an environment where multi-directional communication and a high-level of interactivity are the norm. Midori will also switch hats and update Roadshow attendees on the InfoComm Rental & Staging Council that she Chairs. If you have not registered to attend, follow the link below. There are other key presenters for the Roadshow, including the Keynote: VIDEO ISSUES IN OUTDOOR STAGING, presented by Jeff Studley of CPR MultiMedia Solutions. Jeff will share some stories from the trenches, staging some of the most important live events in the Washington DC area, including presidential inaugurations and other high profile events. The focus will be on staging outdoors, with LED and other large video formats, with a look at some unique tools to avoid glitches in the most demanding events.

See the schedule, below, for the full day's lineup.



Here’s the full agenda for the November 28th InfoComm/Rental Staging Roadshow:

9:00 - 10:00am: REGISTRATION | Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:00 - 10:05am: INTRODUCTIONS | David Keene, Executive Editor, Rental & Staging Magazine

10:10 – 11:00am: Rental & Staging KEYNOTE | VIDEO ISSUES IN OUTDOOR STAGING |

Presented by Jeff Studley of CPR MultiMedia Solutions

11:00 - 11:45am: Digital Culture for Event Stagers; and Rental/Staging Council Update | Presented by Midori Connolly

In her presentation "Digital Culture for Event Stagers", Midori Connolly explains how Social media has created an environment where multi-directional communication and a high-level of interactivity are the norm. People are no longer only educated by professional instructors, but rely on their peers for information and learning. No longer do they want pre-selected content thrust at them from a big screen, but they want to live inside of an experience, and help create it as they go. From hybrid events to the second screen, content consumption is about an on-demand, digital medium. How do stagers keep up with this trend? How do we hone our big show perspective to the needs of the individual attendee? Midori may not have all the answers, but she will teach you a little about the culture that pervades our events, so you can prepare yourself to innovate and keep up with the evolving culture at the events we service. She will also switch hats and share a few updates from the InfoComm Rental & Staging Council that she Chairs.

Midori Connolly is:

- Principal, Chief AVGirl

- Chair of the InfoComm International Rental and Staging Council

- Co-Chair, AV Committee for ASTM Environmentally Sustainable Meeting Standards

- Platinum Speaker, Meeting Professionals International

- Best-in-Class Speaker, Professional Convention Managers Association

11:45 - 12:30pm: NEW GENERATION IMAGE PROCESSING FOR LIVE EVENTS

Presented by Barco

The latest generation image processors for the live event market combine in one unit the functions for which we previously needed multiple boxes– doing the duty of a scaler/converter, a switcher, a converter– and more. Barco techs will go through some live event Case Studies to demonstrate how new generation image processors, including the Barco ImagePRO-II– an all-in-one video scaler, scan converter, switcher and transcoder converting any input signal format to any output format– can make the stagers job easier, and provide stunning video imaging results for the client.

12:30 - 2:00pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

2:00 - 2:45pm: CONFIGURED CONTROL FOR LIVE EVENTS |

Drew Taylor of High Resolution Systems, will present on new generation control systems for live events that now allow the user to quickly navigate the user interface that hides nothing and allows the user to view, edit, and have full control and flexibility of their control system. So a "configured control system" is now within reach of average stager. How do they work? And how do these new generation "device controllers" fit in with the "content" controllers like Dataton, Barco, Spyder, etc? New tools give the stager a graphical interface and the ability to configure in real time- a big step forward.

3:00 - 3:45pm: LIVE EVENT DESIGN & PRE-VISUALIZATION |

Kevin Denzel, Technical Director at Swank Audio Visual, Southern Division, will present samples of his work using LD Assistant, with a focus on CAD and packaging workflow. Demonstrate LD Assistant's basic and advanced tools, and how to create everything from a great-looking static shot rendering to a recordable walk-through production design.

3:45 - 4:15pm: SUSTAINABILITY ISSUES for Rental & Staging Community |

Allen Weidman, InfoComm Sustainability Officer

Increasingly, meeting planners, live event planners, corporations, and staging end users are looking for measureable sustainability standards for events. How do you deal with these new requirements?

Allen Weidman brings more than 30 years of association experience, having worked with the Environmental Protection Agency, US Department of Energy, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Consumer Products Safety Commission and a number of other federal and state regulatory agencies. He has develop, integrated and managed industry coalitions on federal and international environmental issues. He has most recently served as a Senior Account Executive for Kellen Company, an association management firm.

4:15 - 5:30pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

