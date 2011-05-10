Black Box LauncheS iCOMPEL EDS Platform

Pittsburgh, PA--Black Box Corporation has launched its new iCOMPEL Enterprise Digital Signage (EDS) platform.
- The iCOMPEL EDS Subscriber
- The new iCOMPEL EDS will be exhibited at InfoComm 2011, June 15–17 in Orlando, FL. With its introduction, Black Box now enters the large-scale enterprise signage market.
- “iCOMPEL EDS allows us to extend our digital signage offering far beyond the small- to medium-sized applications where deployments typically run in the hundreds of media players to be managed,” said Steve Acquista, director of digital signage for Black Box. “With EDS, we can now accommodate digital signage solution requirements where thousands of players need to be easily managed.”
- The iCOMPEL EDS Subscribers (EDS-SS10) are small-form-factor, Windows 7 Embedded players that are easy to provide content to with the system’s iCOMPEL EDS Manager. The manager component itself is available in an all-inclusive, preconfigured rackmount appliance running Windows 7 Professional (EDS-MM30) and as a VMware server application (EDS-M).
- The VMware software can be loaded on an existing server or used as a virtualized server in a cloud computing environment. This centrally hosted server application fits into any data center architecture, can be used to manage an unlimited number of remote subscribers, and offers granular content control. Deployed in a hosted enterprise server environment, players located anywhere in the world and within any time zone can be synchronized and managed from a single Web browser point.
- The EDS graphical interface offers drag-and-drop control and can be accessed and managed from an Internet Explorer 7 or 8 or Firefox 3.x or 4.x browser. Users can update content from anywhere to change presentations, customize messaging, and issue alerts.