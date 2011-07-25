Kramer Adds 16x16 Matrix Switcher

Kramer Electronics has introduced the VS-162AVM 16x16 Composite Video & Balanced Stereo Audio Matrix Switcher, with a built-in 3.5-inch LCD monitor with headphone jack.
- The VS-162AVM 16x16 Composite Video & Balanced Stereo Audio Matrix Switcher.
- The VS-162AVM is a high performance matrix switcher for composite video and balanced stereo audio signals, appropriate for a wide range of applications.
- The additions to the VS-162AVM are a high-quality, 3.5-inch LCD display and a new stereo audio headphone output with volume control. This allows users to monitor the video and audio of any channel at any given time, before or after switching. The switching and monitoring can be done either in the audio-follow-video or the audio-breakaway mode.
- The VS-162AVM can perform glitch free switch during the vertical interval when an external reference signal is connected to the genlock input, or if the unit is synced to an incoming video signal as a reference.
- The unit can be controlled locally, using the front panel buttons or remotely, via RS-232 or RS-485 serial commands transmitted by a touch screen system, PC, or other serial controller. The unit comes with Windows control software and can also be controlled remotely via IR signals. The Take Button can execute multiple switches all at once, and the unit can store up to 60 preset switches for easy operation. These setups can be recalled and executed when needed.
- The VS-162AVM is part of Kramer's expanding 16x16 matrix switchers' series that includes the VS-1616A (a 16x16 stereo balance audio switcher) and VS-162V (a 16x16 video matrix switcher). The current Kramer line of 16x16 matrix switchers also includes products for component video, SDI and HD-SDI signals.
- The VS-162AVM is the ideal switcher for any professional system requiring outstanding value in a 16x16 MATRIX. The VS-162AVM is designed to be used in production and duplication facilities, rental/staging applications, security, CCTV, and home theater systems.
- The VS-162AVM Switcher comes in a standard 19-inch rack mount size, with rack “ears” included. The VS-162AVM sells in the United States at a list price of $3,895.00 per unit.