PESA Expands PRO Line of Routers

Huntsville, AL--PESA has expanded its PESA PRO line of professional AV routers with the new PRO-3GSDI-1616 Routing Switcher.
- The PRO-3GSDI-1616 Routing Switcher supports all common SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals, as well as embedded audio and other ancillary data required for HD-SDI and DVB/ASI broadcast sources. For digital cinema high definition video distribution requirements, it can be configured to switch SMPTE 372M dual-link HD-SDI in configurations up to 8x8.
- The PRO-3GSDI-1616 supports standard data rates from 50Mbps to 3Gbps and video transports up to 1080p/60. All inputs are auto-equalized. With standard SMPTE formatted outputs, each signal is auto-sensed and re-clocked to the appropriate transport stream. Signals can be re-clocked up to 100m for 1080p/60. For non-standard formats, re-clocking circuitry can be set to bypass mode. Two independent reference inputs allow easy selection of genlock from a black burst or tri-level sync source.
- Two models are available: the PRO-3GSDI-1616-C and the PRO-3GSDI-1616-PB, which includes a local pushbutton control panel. Both models feature an internal power supply and can have multiple remote control panels added via an Ethernet interface.
- The PRO-3GSDI-1616's compact 1 RU frame design features front load, hot swappable card sets, and includes space for an optional redundant power supply and controller module. It is also compatible with PESA's Cattrax graphical user control interface. Cattrax is a GUI control system that supports comprehensive configuration, diagnostics, and monitoring of the PRO-3GSDI-1616 as well as the full line of PESA router frames. The software is installed on a host PC running the Windows operating system and communicates via an Ethernet port located on each router.
- Positioned at a more competitive price point, the PESA PRO line includes several new features that make it an attractive package for small to mid-size video switching environments. The PESA PRO line is ideal for SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and 3G-SDI switching applications in digital cinema, telemedicine, O&P, high-end presentation rooms, satellite imaging, military command centers, and simulation/visualization environments.
- "With almost four decades of proven performance in high-quality broadcast switching products, PESA continues to innovate with cost effective products like the PRO-3GSDI-1616," said Dan Holland, PESA vice president of product marketing. "It's loaded with features normally found in larger router systems, but it fits perfectly in small to mid-size venues where rack space is at a premium."