BTX Receives Biennial opticalCON Recertification

- BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and systems products, and Neutrik, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, jointly announced today that BTX has received its biennial recertification as an opticalCON assembler.
- Neutrik requires every COCA (Certified opticalCON Cable Assembler) to be recertified every two years to ensure that Neutrik’s quality and process standards continue to be met.
- “opticalCON continues to gain momentum in many A/V applications where ruggedized fiber solutions are required,” said Chris Poulin, Vice President of Technology. “Neutrik has recently announced a lower cost “DUO Lite” version of the opticalCON connector that can be used in permanent or semi-permanent installations such as digital signage, rack-to-rack and inter-rack connectivity and other industrial applications. We look forward to implementing them into many of our integrators’ projects.”
- “BTX continues to impress the Neutrik team with their dedication to providing customers with high quality opticalCON assemblies and breakout cables made by skilled certified assemblers in their in-house fiber lab,” said Tom Chudyk, National Distribution Manager. “Neutrik is excited to see BTX recertified as an opticalCON Cable Assembler as it was BTX’s dedication and sales growth that led them to receive last year’s Outstanding Performance Award from Neutrik.”
- BTX also repairs opticalCON fiber assemblies. Neutrik’s optical products will be featured at NAB in April in the BTX booth #C6706.