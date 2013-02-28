Bose Licenses Lab X Xavity Audio for AVB Connectivity

- Bose Professional System Division has licensed Lab X Technologies' Xavity Audio for Xilinx FPGAs to provide AVB Connectivity.
- Bose Professional System Division has licensed Lab X’s Xavity platform which provides networked time synchronization, automatic bandwidth reservation and optimal bandwidth utilization via traffic shaping. Xavity furthermore enables multiple streams of data across a single network which allows for a truly converged audio, video and data network, to greatly simplify the deployment and maintenance of growing AV network systems.
- “We are pleased to welcome Bose Professional Systems Division as a licensee of our audio turnkey AVB connectivity platform,” said Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “They join an ever growing list of licensees who value the adoption of our Xavity Audio field tested, robust implementation of open IEEE AVB standards solutions committed to independent AVnu Alliance certification.”
- Xavity AVB connectivity guarantees mission critical audio and video media will coexist simultaneously on a converged Ethernet network without time consuming, manual configuration of the network infrastructure.