BenQ Shipping InstaShow Wireless Presentation System

The InstaShow WDC10 presentation system from BenQ The What: BenQ America is shipping the InstaShow WDC10, a plug-and-play presentation system that wirelessly connects a user’s computer to a central display or projector.

The What Else: The InstaShow WDC10 is compatible with all operating systems and any display with an HDMI port including BenQ’s projectors, interactive flat panels, and monitors, making it an ideal presentation solution for any meeting room or collaboration space. It features full HD image quality and fast transfer time via WLAN standard 802.11ac support that ensures smooth wireless streaming without lag or buffering. It only requires simple HDMI and USB 3.0 connections to the user’s device and the screen. There are no additional hardware or software requirements, providing simple, fast deployment into any space, streamlining the meeting experience.

The InstaShow WDC10 kit consists of two transmitters, which connect via HDMI and USB 3.0 to the participants’ laptop or tablet device, and a receiver that connects via HDMI to the room’s display or projection device. Up to eight transmitters can simultaneously connect wirelessly to the receiver. Featuring latency of less than 0.1 seconds, the InstaShow WDC10 transmits content and audio from a participant’s device to the display without any noticeable lag for an unparalleled presentation experience. The system can also switch from clear presentation mode to BenQ’s exclusive InstaVideo mode with the simple push of a button on the participant’s interface, instantly transmitting 1080p video streams from the device to the display.

“Today’s meeting spaces require solutions that enable all meeting participants to seamlessly share content with the group without hassling with cables, connectors, or even software,” said J.Y. Hu, vice president, business line management at BenQ America Corp. “With InstaShow, any participant—even a guest—can automatically take control of the meeting and share content with the group, without slowing down the presentation or disrupting the flow of conversation.”

The Bottom Line: With the touch of a button, the InstaShow meeting collaboration system allows up to eight participants to instantly share their laptop or device screen in full HD quality.