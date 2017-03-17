AV/IT Weekly Update with Justin O'Connor: Episode 3

Every week, the AV Technology team puts the week's proAV news in context. These candid conversation-starter are designed for tech managers and presented by technical advisor, Justin O'Connor. In Episode 3 [03.17.17], Justin reviews AVI-SPL’s Crestron Huddle Room Challenge for IT managers, Atlona’s new Etude, EDID, and developments from the Open Control Architecture Alliance.

If you are new to the series, don’t miss an episode:

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor/125942

Episode 2

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-2-31017/125978