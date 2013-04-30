Report: Education Technology Spending Increases 23 Percent

- Futuresource Consulting, an education technology research firm, has published its annual strategic technology in education report, delivering a comprehensive view of the global education landscape.
- "Total universe spend in the global education technology market in 2012 increased 23 percent to $11.6 Billion, from 2011," said Colin Messenger, senior analyst at Futuresource Consulting. "This is a strong result compared to other markets and considering the pressure on education budgets across the world."
- Looking to the future the total universe value is expected to reach $21 Billion by 2017, a CAGR of 12 percent from 2012 to 2017.
- The education sector is slowly moving digital, potentially opening up a wide range of revenue stream opportunities (in hardware, software, content, infrastructure and services) for suppliers.
- This increase of universe spend in education technology has been primarily driven by the uplift in the mobile PC market, which at $6.8 Billion now accounts for 59 percent of the total spend, up from 51 percent.
- The explosion of tablets and 'one to one learning programs' primarily driven by the iPad and now iPad mini, has dominated the news in the last 12 months. This is especially true in the U.S. districts where iPad sales have taken a major budget share. Significant projects in Thailand, Turkey, Brazil, Korea and India are expected to accelerate growth in 2013.
- In 2012 a million displays were sold, an annual increase of 15 percent. The product mix is also changing with interactive flat panels having a four-fold volume increase. There is a proliferation of new models and new vendors entering the market. This is leading to increased competition, especially for interactive whiteboard vendors who have traditionally dominated the segment.
- The interactive projector market is expected to have some of the greatest growth in the classroom technology market, with a 2012 - 2017 volume CAGR of 19 percent.
- 'Technology in Education: Global Trends, Universe Spend and Market Outlook' is available now from Futuresource Consulting.
- The report includes the following products: mobile computing - notebooks, netbooks and tablets; classroom displays - interactive whiteboard, interactive flat panel, interactive projectors, standard projectors, attachment devices, complementary devices - visualisers, lectern panels/pen displays, voice amplification, voting systems and slates/tablets.